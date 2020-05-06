Editors note: This article originally appeared in Confederate Veteran Magazine, Dec. 1908. It is the first hand account of wife and mother Martha Ann Royce, who braved perils to save her husband and the father of her children from execution. Her daughter, Sally Royce Weir, wrote the account for her mother, who resided in Greene County at the time of the events depicted.
The story, which has been edited for space, was submitted by Stevie Hughes, president of the Greene County Genealogical Society, on behalf of the society. It is reprinted in Accent for Mother’s Day in honor of mothers everywhere who give their all for their families everyday, in things large and small.
The complete article can be found in the Nov. 2015 issue of the Greene County Genealogical Society’s journal, The Greene County Pioneer.
I was in the home of my father, Dr. Broyles, near Greeneville, Tenn., when I received a letter from my husband telling me that he had been captured by the Federals and was sentenced to be shot. I had been sent away from my home, in Franklin, Tenn., seven months before by Gen. Gordon Granger, who made a public example of me by giving me three days’ notice to leave their lines. Another family was also sent out with me, and we were marched between ranks of soldiers, who stood with drawn bayonets to let us pass. It was proposed in this way to strike terror to the hearts of the Rebels who remained.
I pondered long over the letter, and could think of but one thing which might possibly help my husband. If I could only reach Richmond and see President Davis, he might hold a hostage for his life or procure a stay of sentence. I started the next day, taking a soldier cousin and one of my sisters with me.
The weather was bitter cold and the roads very bad. We used my father’s horses till we reached Mr. De Vault’s house, on the Watauga River; but here they had to be sent back, as there was no way to cross them over. We stayed there that night, and it was so cold the next morning that when I wet my hair to brush it the water froze on my head.
After breakfast Mr. De Vault said he thought by using great care we could cross the river, as the ice had broken up and was floating in large blocks; but he said he would not allow me to risk it if my errand was not so urgent. He took a negro man and helped me over. I thanked him heartily; and wrapping up well, we tramped across the wide field. They would allow only one of us to cross at a time, and three men were put in the boat with poles to ward off the ice; for if it struck us, it would surely upset out craft.
The river was very swift, and we ran with the current, landing far below our starting point. The water tossed the boat like a leaf, and the drifting blocks of ice threatened instant destruction. The men warded it off as well as they could, but sometimes our escape was so narrow that I almost felt the icy waters would close over my head.
When we reached the Holston, it presented another problem in the way of crossing. The bridge had been burned by the soldiers, and the only way left was to climb over the blackened timbers which had fallen and lay helter-skelter in the water. The train was somewhere on the other side; and if we could only cross, most of our troubles would be over. There were plenty of soldiers about and a dozen or more men besides who were searching for the body of a man that had lately been drowned in crossing. His poor father had just arrived to press the search, and he looked so heartbroken that we felt great sympathy for him.
We stood for a while watching some soldiers who were making their perilous way across the timber, and then decided to make the venture. I started on alone, but a soldier came to my side and said: “Allow me to go with you. I will give you what help I can; it is too dangerous for soldiers, let alone women.”
I gratefully accepted his help, for I was afraid I couldn’t get over unaided. We went on slowly together, sometimes climbing over, sometimes under the great blackened, jagged timbers through which the rushing water boiled and tumbled, covering them in places with an icy spray. Once or twice I slipped, and would have gone under but for the soldier’s helping hand.
Near the center where the current was the strongest some of the beams had been washed away, and a plank had been thrown across, while below it the water ran as swift as at a mill race. As I went slowly over, holding his hand, he said: “I expect that poor fellow they are hunting is right under us now.”
It was not a cheering remark at such a critical time.
A number of soldiers and others wanted to cross at the same time as ourselves; so while we were passing over the workmen steadied the frail structure with ropes from each side, about twenty men on a side pulling against each other. We went at a snail’s pace, and I dared not look at the dashing water so far below.
Just as we were starting one poor soldier who had tried to pass came crawling back along the plank and said: “Don’t go on there, ladies; you can’t stand it.”
When we heard a gust of wind coming, we would stop and brace ourselves for the shock, as our frail support rocked back and forth.
After crossing, we held to the course indicated and pushed ahead. The frozen ground had completely thawed, and I have never seen such mud as we had to tramp through. When we at last reached the top of the hill, we soon arrived at a train waiting. My sister and I had no overshoes and wore congress gaiters with thin soles. Heavy shoes were not made for women in those days.
We got rid of as much mud as we could and then climbed aboard. Such a train! Such grimy dirty, ill-kept cars as these were! They had been overloaded so often that they were bent through the center like an old-fashioned farm wagon bed. But we were not at all fastidious. I had now been a week on the road, and gone forty miles! We traveled at a very moderate rate of speed until we reached Bristol. Then we were obliged to wait till one o’clock in the night for a train to Richmond.
When we at last arrived in Richmond, the goal of all my hopes, we had to walk to a hotel, as there were no conveyances. We soon learned that Gen. John Morgan was expected the next day, and there was much anxiety to see him. It was after his escape from Camp Chase Prison.
The city was so crowded that I feared we could not find room anywhere, but at last secured accommodations at the Spottswood Hotel. There were no elevators then, and I dreaded to climb so high as the fifth story; but we had no choice. We were made very comfortable, and as soon as possible I made my wishes known to the President and asked when I could see him.
Very soon I had a number of calls from some of the leading officers, who told me that it would be impossible to see the President until after General Morgan’s reception the next day. They complimented me on the courage I had shown, and promised to do anything they possibly could to assist me. In fact, I had so many callers and had to go down the many flights of stairs so often that by night I was almost dead with fatigue and felt that I would not go down again even to see the President!
The next day we went by appointment to see President Davis, for I was tormented with the urgency of my errand, and grudged every moment that I was compelled to lose. At the Capitol we found everything under strict military guard, and the most zealous scrutiny was made of all strangers who came; for everyone was under suspicion, as the President’s life was always in great danger
We were admitted into a large anteroom in which were his military staff, and they seemed very cold and formal. I saw President Davis for only a few moments; but I obtained the promise of help for which I had traveled so far and suffered so much, and he assured me that everything possible would be done at once.
The President was dressed in a gray suit, and was tall and thin, with the grave ascetic face which his pictures always gave him. He looked pale, careworn, and not very strong. I presume he must have had at that time some presentiment of the coming end of the struggle which we could not have, for at that time we never doubted that we would win.
I had now done all it was possible for a woman to accomplish, and my husband’s fate must be left in the hands of high officials; so after trying to shop in stores which were almost empty, we turned our faces homeward, to brave the trials and hardships of the journey.
Postscript
Martha Ann’s trip to Richmond was indeed successful. Captain Moses Strong Royce, 4th Tennessee Calvary, Confederate, survived the War. Martha Ann and Captain Royce and their two children, Betsey and Sally lived in Nashville after the War where Captain Royce was a Minister. He was about 50 years old when he died. He is buried in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville.
Martha Ann later returned to Greeneville where she remarried to James W. Duncan. He is buried in the Chuckey Community Cemetery with his first wife.
Martha Ann Broyles Royce Duncan and her only surviving child, Sally Royce Weir, moved to North Carolina where Martha Ann died on Oct. 2, 1911. She is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Asheville.
Sally Royce Weir was not only a skilled writer, but also a noted photographer. The one and only known photograph of Martha Ann Broyles Royce was probably taken by Sally. Sally died on Sept. 16, 1920.