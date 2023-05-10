You may know Kendra Hinkle from her day job with the National Park Service in Greeneville where she works behind the scenes in cultural resources.
Or perhaps you remember her from local community theater productions, including “Shenandoah,” “Oklahoma” and “Amadeus.”
But you may not know all the other many facets of this well-rounded Greenevillian who considers herself a “child of the mountains and an explorer of the world.”
Kendra is a true renaissance woman, equally gifted in storytelling, photography, painting, embroidering, music, cooking, filmmaking, and writing everything from poetry and short stories to scripts and historical fiction. She also is a globetrotter whose wanderlust has taken her to Italy, France, Spain, Scotland, Mexico and beyond.
“I love to try everything,” says Kendra, a bubbly woman who enjoys life on her family’s farm.
She credits her parents, the late Charles and Ann Hinkle, for instilling in her a passion to try new things. “My parents were so diverse, and I appreciate the life experiences they gave me and my siblings – from hearth cooking in our rustic 18th-19th century cabin reconstructed in the woods, to enjoying classical music,” she says. Kendra’s brother, Dane Hinkle, and sister, Rhonda Hinkle Broyles, are also highly talented artists and musicians as well.
Kendra recalls her parents’ coffee table books were “The Dictionary of Cultural Literacy” and “Scenic Wonders of America.” “It made me long to some day see the places and things inside [those books],” she says.
Creativity was always encouraged at home. “I had the ‘Wizard of Oz’ memorized by the time I was about 4,” Kendra laughs. “I recall dancing to Lawrence Welk in the living room on the weekends.”
By the time she was a teenager, she was certain of her career path. “Mother said, ‘I know what you need to do. You love history and writing and telling stories — you need to work for the National Park Service. We’ve got one here in town if you want to go visit,’” Kendra recalls. “We did, and there was Elaine Clark — a woman — working there. Mom was also a working lady, so I had good role models at a transitional time for more women going to college and getting professional roles.” (Kendra’s mother was a long-time employee of The Greeneville Sun.)
Not long after Kendra’s visit, the park solicited volunteers to help with its Christmas Candlelight Tours. “I began volunteering at the park, majored in English and History at ETSU, and worked a while at Tipton Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City,” Kendra says. She soon landed a full-time job with the National Park Service.
Kendra, a graduate of Greeneville High School, also later studied at George Washington University, where she received a master’s degree equivalent in museum studies.
Now in her 50s, Kendra says she has a “new lease on life, and the freedom and confidence to try more things.”
She loves to write, like her dad. “He was a very gifted poet,” Kendra says. “Everything made sense when I was doing genealogy and found a common ancestor with Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Dad and I were members of the Longfellow Society and both of us had works published in the Longfellow Society Journal.”
After sharing a combined art show with her dad at a local gallery, Kendra was inspired to compile selections of their artwork and poetry into a self-published volume called “Creatures of Time.”
“I’m very proud of it,” she says.
Kendra also stays busy creating her blogs, entitled “Poetry in Motion” and “Literary Journeys,” which include her poetry and artwork.
Her dad’s art was also a major influence. “Dad was always painting, often scenes of his growing-up years and surroundings here in East Tennessee, so art supplies and inspiration were always in supply,” Kendra says. “I started out sketching, and had great art teachers in high school. I love to try everything — more watercolor at first, then oil, then acrylic, but there have also been pastels, colored pencils, batiks, collages, marbleized paper, weaving, embroidery, crochet, stained glass and nature journaling.”
As a member of the Greeneville Arts Council, she has enjoyed monthly art classes. “Their summer ‘plein aire’ sessions were delightful,” she recalls. “We visited scenic locations around Greene County — from Paint Creek to Wildflower Farm — and painted what we saw.”
Kendra also enjoys exploring the world around her. “My travels are mainly either busman’s holidays to National Park Service sites or to art museums and authors’ or artists’ homes,” she says. “I love to be in the same space where inspiration and creativity have been rampant.”
Several years ago, she started “treating herself” by visiting all of the locations mentioned in the “Little House on the Prairie” book series.
“Then, I went on to visit places like Amherst, Massachusetts, to see the Emily Dickinson Homestead,” Kendra says. “Last year was Concord — a transcendental pilgrimage — to see the homes of Louisa May Alcott, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry David Thoreau. As a birthday gift to myself, I rented the room where Thoreau was born. I spent the day there as a personal artistic retreat, then walked around Walden Pond. Later that summer, I went to the remote home of Edna St. Vincent Millay, ‘Steepletop,’ for ‘Afternoon on a Hill,’ a day of music, wine and wandering.”
She frequently attends writing and photography workshops from Tremont, Tennessee, to Paris. “The Left Bank Writer’s Retreat is led by Ernest Hemingway biographer Darla Worden and is inspired by Hemingway’s ‘A Moveable Feast,’ Kendra says. “We would write in the mornings, then go off on excursions, eating in all the cafes he mentioned. I returned a second time, because a friend I met at the first retreat is a playwright and had written a short play called ‘Finding Sylvia Beach’ about the proprietor of the bookstore, ‘Shakespeare and Company.’ My friend was returning to the retreat to present the play and wanted me to have a part, so I said, ‘I’ll be there!’ It turned out my sister and brother-in-law were also on the trip, and my sister and I both ended up with roles. We performed the play in the Luxembourg Gardens. Definitely an unforgettable experience!”
Her most recent overseas jaunt was with Muses Escape to a 16th century seaside castle in the Scottish Highlands. “It was a complete immersion experience replete with a midnight, candle-lit harp concert in the stone dungeon,” Kendra says. “We flew back just as the borders were beginning to close from the pandemic.”
She also is a talented photographer. “Photography is a passion,” Kendra says. “Dad always taught me to ‘look closer,’ ‘look, not just see’ and to ‘fill the frame with your photo.’ I’ve always remembered those words of advice. There are a thousand inspiring things around us every day — it can be a landscape, macro photography, flowers, a slant of light, the sunrise, sunset — anything.”
Kendra also spends time working around the farm and in her perennial bed, filled with lilies, irises, primrose, poppies, zinnias and other flowers.
Although she “retired” from stage acting during the many years of providing care for her parents, she found an outlet in filmmaking. “It’s something you can do as you can and then piece it together,” she says. “I did a couple of film shorts based on Appalachian poetry and music. I loved that!”
Anything Kendra can’t do? “Sing! It’s my ‘life-long sorrow,’ to quote L.M. Montgomery,” she says. “Both my siblings are incredible musicians. I can dabble on the piano, but I missed the musical legacy in the family.”
Kendra is guided by her philosophy to “make things beautiful in whatever capacity I can. For me. For others. We need it. It’s the way to counter the harsh elements of life. The past decade has been hard. It helps to know that there is always something to cling to that’s greater than all of us.”
She encourages others to “have a wild curiosity about things. Ask the encyclopedia in your pocket about any random question that crosses your mind. Wonder about the origins of words or phrases. Think beyond your immediate world. Keep busy, explore. Action begets action.”