Hopefully, you were able to attend the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s 19th annual Howloween Pet Costume party last Saturday. It was the “purr-fect” day!
The weather was beautiful as our party goers watched dogs, cats, rabbits and even a pig and a duck, strut their stuff, dressed in hilarious costumes for our costume contest.
The band Avant Farm kicked off our event with festive alternative music. Delicious smoked barbecue was served by Camo Kitchen, and Creamy Cup added tasty ice cream to the day.
U-Geen (a.k.a. John Brown), Blu-Geen (a.k.a. John Price) and Honey (a.k.a. Darlene McCleish) entertained us with their hilarious performance. Students and their teacher, Heather Henley, from the Tusculum University Upward Bound program, provided games, face painting and handed out treat bags to all the pets and kids as they arrived. The Upward Bound students also provided fun arts and craft projects for all!
Fun inflatables and “Treasures in the Straw” were big hits with the children, and pet fortune teller Malantha Stargazer (a.k.a. Cindi Laws), read the fortune of many pets.
Petsense manager Chris Baxley was on hand with doggie treats and to give away flea preventatives to lucky attendees that had their names drawn.
We had a successful silent and live auction and raised more funds for our shelter dogs and cats than ever!
A big thank you goes out to dedicated volunteer Doris Henderson for her hard work obtaining and collecting auction items from so many wonderful businesses. We appreciate these businesses for donating auction items.
Special thanks goes to our Howl-O-Ween Pet Party sponsors, Andrew Johnson Bank, Greeneville Federal Bank, Eastman Credit Union, Rogers Family Dental, The Greeneville Sun, Phil Thwing M.D. Family Practice, David M. Ellis CPA, Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital, Commissioner Robin Quillen, Morning Pointe of Greeneville, King & King Attorneys, Mop Squad, Tusculum Farm Bureau-Joel Burns, Artistic Printers, Greeneville Women’s Club, Greeneville Beverage and Waggin’ Wagon.
These sponsors are the reason we are able to have a fun-filled, free, family event. We encourage you to do business with these generous sponsors.
We want to share a few of the photos with you in Greene County’s Accent from our fun day. To view more photos, go to our Facebook page by searching for “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” There are lots of awesome photos posted!
As a reminder, keep your pets safe, especially on Halloween on Thursday, as lots of children and adults do their trick or treating. What may not be scary or stressful to you can be scary for your pets.
Bring your pets indoors before night falls. Cats are always safest inside with you, but on Halloween, it is especially important to secure all pets inside — so they don’t run away out of fear of adults and children in costumes.
The Humane Society’s donation request for the week is bleach, paper towels, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, trash bags and clay cat litter. These items are used daily to keep things clean and healthy for our animals and are greatly appreciated by our staff and animals as well.
Until next week, remember to be kind to your pets and always adopt from your local shelter. When you adopt a dog or cat from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, it opens a space for us to save another one!