After much deliberation and many cuts, I have compiled this very vivacious Christmas playlist. I hope it makes the taste of Aunt Ethel’s killer fruitcake a little more palatable. — VV
1. “Oh Holy Night,” Mariah Carey(1994)
2. “With Bells On,” Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers (1984)
3. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Judy Garland (1945)
4. “Merry Christmas Happy Holidays,” NSYNC (1998)
5. “Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord,” Boney M. (1978)
6. “Tennessee Christmas,” Alabama (1985)
7. “Sleigh Ride,” The Boston Pops (1992)
8. “The Chipmunk Song,” Alvin, Simon & Theodore with David Seville (1958)
9. “Blue Christmas,” Elvis Presley (1957)
10. “Last Christmas,” Wham! (1986)