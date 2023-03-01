The No. 1 visitor destination in London, England, isn’t Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London or the London Eye ferris wheel.
It’s actually London’s Warner Bros. Studio, which is located just northwest of central London in the town of Watford. This bit of tourism trivia was something that I was surprised to learn from a London tour guide last summer during my trip there.
The Warner Bros. site, which is actually Leavesden Studios, is where British author J.K. Rowling’s imagination and the magic of Harry Potter was brought to life on the big screen. Production first began in September 2000, and continued until the completion of the last film in December, 2010. The entire Harry Potter movie catalogue consists of eight films. (There are seven books in the series.)
Original costumes, props and sets are all there for Muggles to see and enjoy on the studio tour. Visitors can also learn about the film-making artistry and costuming handiwork that made the magical creatures come to life and how the special -effects teams made Harry Potter and his friends (as well as the Wesley family car) take flight!
For any Potterhead, like myself, a visit there is definitely a dream come true.
I visited the Making of Harry Potter exhibition on July 8, 2022, during my vacation in London, and it was an experience that I will never forget. (And I thought it couldn’t get any better than Universal Studio’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando!)
When I walked into the set for the Great Hall, my eyes were as wide as a child’s on Christmas morning. The tables were set and ready for students (just as I imagined the Hogwarts house elves had placed them!)
Inside the Dursley home on Privet Drive, I quickly scanned the premises to find Harry’s cupboard under the stairs. Plus I saw hundreds of Hogwart’s letters flying about the parlor. (I was sorely disappointed that an owl never delivered my own acceptance letter to Hogwarts.)
I even took a trip inside Professor Sprout’s greenhouse where a nice, fresh crop of Mandrakes were ready for plucking — and some serious screaming when you pull them out of the ground! (No joke... they really do yell!)
There is so much more to enjoy on the tour … a trip through the Forbidden Forest, a stroll down Diagon Alley, a walk onboard the Hogwarts Express, and a visit to Gringott’s Bank (where a dragon lets off a little steam for the visitors!)
I wish I had time and space to share more. Please visit www.wbstuidotour.co.uk to get more details about the studio site and how you can visit yourself as well if you are ever lucky enough to be in London.
When I learned that the Capitol Theatre in Greeneville was going to host a Harry Potter movie marathon, I thought I would dig out a few of my photos from my time there to share with Accent readers. I hope you enjoy seeing them — and I hope to see you at the Capitol on March 18-19 with your wands in hand.