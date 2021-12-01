The White House long has been a showplace for Christmas decorations and themed events. Many Americans collect the official White House Christmas ornaments released each year, and the arrival and decoration of the Christmas tree there always makes news.
On one particular Christmas Eve in the 20th century, an entirely different kind of news event happened.
It was Christmas Eve, 1929, a bit after 8 p.m. White House Chief Usher Ike Hoover had a message to deliver, and fast. It’s recipient was to be another man named Hoover, President Herbert Hoover (no relation to Ike). President Hoover at the time was helping conduct a Christmas party for children of his staff members and friends.
Ike Hoover’s job as chief usher was oversight of household staff at the executive residence. The news he bore was nothing anyone wanted to hear in the midst of Christmas Eve festivity, but it couldn’t be delayed, so he entered the party location and got right to it.
Leaning over, he spoke quietly into the president’s ear: “The executive office is on fire.”
A messenger had detected smoke in the West Wing a little earlier a White House policeman and a Secret Service agent’s investigation found fire in an attic filled with old government pamphlets. The fire possibly had been sparked by bad wiring or a blocked chimney, later investigation would show.
Ike Hoover asked the president to let presidential secretaries Lawrence Richey and George Akerson leave the party to help gather files, papers and the like from the executive office.
President Hoover heeded the request and went further by saying he would go as well. Mindful of the children present, all kept their reactions as calm as possible as they left the Christmas party, to the extent that the children never knew until much later that anything unusual was going on.
The president and his group reached the executive office and hurriedly went to work.
They hustled drawers from the presidential desk, filing cabinets full of documents and other papers and numerous other items out of the office as firemen showed up to try to put the fire out before it could do to the White House what fire set by the British had done more than a century before.
Nineteen engine companies and four truck companies fought the fire, doing quite a bit of damage themselves, out of necessity: breaking out a glass dome and putting holes through the roof so fire hose water could get in the smoke could get out, for example.
The president’s son, Allan Hoover, and the president’s personal secretaries helped save several items. Secret Service agents carried out Hoover’s chair and the presidential flag. Ike Hoover located a tarpaulin and draped the presidential desk to protect it from water damage.
Some of the hydrants that fed the fire-hoses were five blocks away, inconveniently, and freezing weather complicated firefighting efforts further. There would be a few injuries among the firemen before it was all done, and several responders performed with notable bravery.
White House staff also performed with courage. M.M. Rice of the White House telephone and telegraph unit remained at his post throughout the fire, working the switchboard, despite a foot of water that rose around his feet in the basement switchboard room. Rice refused to leave his post until directly ordered to do so by his boss.
Firemen battled the four-alarm blaze until about 10:30 p.m. before it was fully extinguished. President Hoover watched it all from the porch of the West Terrace, clad in an overcoat and hat.
Quoting the website whitehousehistory.org, “The executive offices were heavily damaged and the White House press room was ruined. Reporters lost personal effects and files – along with a new poinsettia plant, a holiday gift from the Hoovers. The next morning President Hoover, his physician and several cabinet members sloshed through still-standing water and looked at the damage.”
Walls were smoke-stained but otherwise not badly damaged, but the roof, attic and floors fared much more poorly and would require replacement.
Odd as it seems, the White House was uninsured, so Congress had to step in to authorize funding for repairs, which commenced in January 1930. It was mid-April before a new and bigger West Wing was ready for use.
The president held a press conference and told reporters that both he and they would be much more comfortable from that point on due to the West Wing improvements.
When Christmas came around again, children who had been at the 1929 party received a surprise gift: a toy fire truck from Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Hoover.
The White House fire of 1929 is not much remembered today, but it remains a historical event that altered the usually tranquil observation of one year’s holiday season in our national capital.