The Aaron Walker Band will headline Lyrics on the Lawn to close its 2020 season on Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. The dependents will open the concert at 7 p.m.
The free concert series is held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion each Thursday evening in July in the heart of downtown Greeneville, Tennessee. The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
The Dependents
The Dependents are a backyard act from downtown Johnson City, Tennessee. The trio focuses on their musicianship while weaving elements of humor and their Appalachian heritage throughout their performances. While busking is their regular gig, the youngsters have also shared their talent at local venues including the Down Home, Barter Theater, the Blue Plum Festival, Abingdon’s Buskerfest, and local farmer’s markets. The trio brings to life old-time, good-time Appalachian music that is sure to get you singing and your toes tapping along.
Aaron Walker Band
If there was a sound that captures the words outlaw, “Hey, Y’all!” and “Yee Haw!” this side of the Nolichucky, there would be no other group that comes to mind more clearly than Aaron Walker and the band that backs him. The Aaron Walker Band delivers a very energetic feel on stage with passion and a burning for what some may say is missing in certain realms of country music today. They are a group of guys all born and raised in the hills of East Tennessee and have been bringing their own style and sound to the country music scene. The band consists of Taylor Johnson on guitar and vocals, Daniel Messer on guitar and vocals, Ethan Maltsburger on bass, Tad Norton on drums, and Aaron Walker handling the reins and lead vocals.
Safeguarding Guidance Update:
Per the mask mandate, wearing of cloth masks will be required while within the event boundaries. This has been modified to include even while seated within the boundaries. Announcements, as related to COVID-19, made at the time of the event will supersede all other requirements and guidelines.
Social distancing will be practiced in such a manner that persons from different households or small groups are able to substantially maintain six feet of separation from other persons. It is recommended that you bring a blanket even if you are seated in a chair. Minors must have direct parental supervision and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and remain seated with their group.
Food Available
On-site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dogs, Exalting Him BBQ, and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Note: Creamy Cup and Top Dog Hot Dogs will locate across the street from the mansion allowing for customer social distancing on the sidewalks while waiting in line. Exalting Him BBQ will be located on the opposite side of the venue off the alley. Look for their BBQ flag.
Family Friendly Event
Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets and select your spot to enjoy the evening. The event is Smoke Free. Please note pets are welcome however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event. This is the final concert of 2020.
Event Partners
Sponsors for the series are Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, East Tennessee Foundation, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC and A. Dave Wright Architect. Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Fatz Café, General Morgan Inn, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
This concludes the concerts for 2020. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for more information