Greene County’s Aaron Walker Band won Blake Shelton’s inaugural Open Auditions at Ole Red Gatlinburg on Feb. 18.
“It has been so amazing and incredible to sit back and watch the amount of support we have gotten from our families, friends, fans, and community during the Ole Red Auditions,” said the band’s lead singer Aaron Walker in a release. “We love you all so much. You all are the reason we do what we do.”
The band consists of Walker, who also plays guitar, Taylor Johnson on guitar and vocals, Daniel Messer on guitar and vocals, Ethan Maltsburger on bass guitar and vocals, and Tad Norton on drums.
The Aaron Walker Band delivers a high energy performance in their signature style with passion and a burning for what some may say is missing in certain realms of country music today, the release says.
Aaron Walker Band will be performing their original music at Ole Red during Spring Blake on Saturday, March 14, as well as playing cover songs from some of the band’s favorite country music artists.
For more information about the Aaron Walker Band and their performance schedule follow them on FACEBOOK. Hear their music at www.youtube.com/channel/UCy6Pk5-Yg4R9IUZLUUpbOAw.