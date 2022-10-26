It has been nearly 80 years since Charles Kinser last saw his brother, Elbert.
Still, the memory remains fresh in his mind.
It was early in the morning and Charles, who was 6 years old at the time, was getting ready to go to school. Elbert, who was 19, had just enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was preparing to leave their Greene County home and fulfill his pledge to his country.
“He came over to me and handed me a dollar bill,” Kinser recalled. “I had never seen a dollar bill before! That was a lot of money back in 1942 … especially to a little kid like me,” he added with a smile.
Charles had always looked up to his big-hearted, older brother, who had an infectious smile and a love for baseball.
“He used to carry me around on his shoulders,” Charles said, remembering how strong and seemingly invincible Elbert had appeared to be.
The dollar bill that his brother gave to him that morning had likely come from the tobacco crop that Elbert had been able to get to market just before he left for Marine training.
Kinser said that Elbert had originally received a draft notice from the U.S. Army telling him what day he must report for duty. The date was right at a crucial time when Elbert and his family were working feverishly to get their tobacco crop ready to be sold. For many Greene County farming families in that day, their annual tobacco crop meant much-needed money for the year ahead.
When he first received his draft letter, Elbert asked if it was possible to get a two-week deferral so that he could get his tobacco sold. The reply from the head of the local draft board was a firm NO.
Elbert left the draft office and ran into a Marine recruiter. He asked the officer about enlisting in the Marine Corps. Would that void his situation with the Army, allowing him time to get his tobacco crop sold before he needed to show up for duty?
The recruiter answered, “Yes, it would.”
It was those words that changed Elbert Kinser’s future plans and place in history forever.
In addition to Charles and Elbert, the Kinser family included another brother as well, R.B., who would serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. There was also a sister, Hazel. Their other sister, Fredna, died in infancy.
The siblings lived with their parents, C.P. and Myrtle Kinser, in the White Sands community of southern Greene County. The family relied on farming for their living.
The morning that Elbert left his home for the Marine Corps would be last time his family would ever see him again. Three years later, Sgt. Elbert Kinser sacrificed himself to save others in his platoon from a Japanese grenade at the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. He was just 22 years old when he died.
For his tremendous bravery and selfless act, Sgt. Kinser was posthumously awarded the United States of America’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor. It was presented to his grieving parents on July 4, 1946.
This past Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, would have been Elbert’s 100th birthday, if he had lived. To honor his memory, his brother, Charles, the only surviving Kinser sibling, was on hand at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum for the opening of a new temporary exhibit, entitled “Above and Beyond.”
The exhibit is on display now through Veterans Day, Nov. 12. The Medal of Honor awarded to Sgt. Kinser can be viewed, along with his Presidential Unit Citation, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. The display also includes scrapbooks, photos and other memorabilia, including the Medal of Honor Citation from Pres. Harry S. Truman, which states: “His courage, cool decision and valiant spirit of self-sacrifice in the face of certain death sustained and enhanced the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.”
The pain of losing his beloved brother could be seen on Charles’ face as he spoke about Elbert and shared precious memories of him. Pride was also seen in Charles’ eyes as he spoke of his brother’s heroic sacrifice.
He noted that his brother’s platoon leader had been mortally wounded in the same battle, and thus, as sergeant, Elbert took charge as the Japanese attack continued. As the fighting raged, Elbert was struck in the chest and the leg, but this was not the final fatal blow for the young Marine. After being wounded, Elbert was loaded onto a stretcher. However, before he could be safely moved by his men, an enemy grenade landed nearby. Without hesitation, Elbert rolled off the stretcher and used his body as a human shield from the explosion. His sacrifice saved the lives of those around him.
Following his death, Elbert was buried in the 1st Marine Division Cemetery on the island of Okinawa. Upon the wishes of his family, though, his remains were exhumed and brought back home to Greene County in early 1949 for burial near their home in the Solomon Lutheran Church Cemetery.
There are local memorials to Sgt. Kinser in his native Greene County, including Kinser Park and the Kinser Bridge on State Route 107 (Erwin Highway) over the Nolichucky River. The local Marine League detachment is also named in his honor as well as one of his nephews.
Thousands of miles away on the island of Okinawa where he was killed, there is also a U.S. Marine logistics base, named Camp Kinser, in his memory.
Following World War II, the eldest Kinser sibling, R.B., returned home, but with a serious injury that plagued him for the remainder of his life.
“R.B. got his right leg busted up pretty bad during the war,” Charles said. “He got wounded on our sister Hazel’s birthday on July 9, 1944. And, Elbert got killed on R.B.’s birthday on May 4, 1945.”
In 1954 — nine years after the death of his brother, Elbert — Charles decided to enlist in the U.S. Army and was ultimately sent to Korea. While there, Charles said he was asked why he decided to volunteer for military service after what had happened to his brothers.
“I felt like if they could do it, then I could it,” he answered back. A sense of duty was just something ingrained in him as well as in the rest of his family.
After active duty, Charles remained with the U.S. Army Reserves for 26 years. He additionally served with the Greeneville Police Department for 39 years — 14 years of which was as the chief of police.
Elbert’s namesake nephew, Elbert B. Kinser also served in the military with the U.S. Army from 1969-1992. He was deployed during Desert Storm with the Kingsport-based Army Reserve 639th Transportation Company. Another nephew, Russell Kinser, also served for 20 years with the Army Reserve from 1966-1991. Both of them were on hand at the museum on Oct. 21, along with two other nephews, Marvin Kinser and Darwin Kinser, as well as several members of the Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment.
All wanted to pay their respects and remember Sgt. Kinser — the young, Greene County farm boy who became an American hero.
———
IF YOU VISIT
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is located at 101 W. McKee St., in downtown Greeneville. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
For more details, call 423-636-1558.