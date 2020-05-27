I have an announcement that I hope you will be as excited about as I am. Beginning this week, two more local columnists will be found within Accent. Paige Mengel’s “A Look Around” and Ella Price’s “Life Is Mysterious” are moving from the Greeneville Sun’s Lifestyles page.
While they are new to Accent, they are already favorites with Greeneville Sun readers. Look for them each Wednesday in their familiar schedule of alternating weeks. Paige is starting us off this week with some reflections about Memorial Day.
Check out “A Look Around on page three, be kind to each other and keep reading!