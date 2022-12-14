It’s getting colder out, and you are probably getting tired of all those rich holiday delicacies that you are eating at the parties that you have been attending.
You are craving some warm, simple comfort food. How about a nice bowl of soup! A bowl of pea and ham soup is a good way to use your leftover ham bone and ham meat.
This soup is full of protein, vegetables and flavor. Save that ham shank bone to make stock out of it for the base of this soup. Put the shank in your crock pot with a hand full (yes that is a proper culinary measurement) of crosscut vegetables like onions, carrots, celery, garlic and parsley. Cover with water and let cook on low overnight. Add a dash of vinegar to the liquid to help bring out the nutrients in the bones.
You can also make this on your stove top in a soup pot and let simmer for four hours. Strain the liquid into a bowl and refrigerate until you are ready to use it. When ready to use, skim off the fat first. This stock gives the soup it’s rich flavor.
Use your leftover ham ends and other pieces to add to this soup. As the stars twinkle through your windows, admire their beauty as you enjoy this wonderful warm bowl of homemade pea soup. Bon Appetite!
Split Pea And Ham Soup
Serves 8
2 tablespoons butter (or olive oil)
1/4 cup onions, diced
1/4 cup celery, diced
1/4 cup carrots, diced
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 pound ham, chopped
1/2 teaspoon savory leaves
2 pounds dried split peas
7 cups ham stock (if you need more stock, use chicken stock)
Dash of Tabasco sauce
Dash of balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper
In a large soup pot melt butter (or olive oil) over medium heat and add vegetables. Sweat vegetables for about 10 minutes.
Stir in the rest of the ingredients and simmer covered over medium-low heat until the peas have softened, and the soup is thickened for about 1 1/2 -2 hours.