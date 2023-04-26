Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. This was the 53rd year it has been celebrated, and it is now honored all over the globe.
This year’s theme was “Invest in our Planet.” One of the purposes of this day is to celebrate the beauty of Mother Earth and to nurture our planet for future generations to enjoy. We are all in partnership with the earth, and we are tasked to help it continue to be green and prosperous.
This is a good time, and for every day afterwards, to honor our locally produced foods and to support our community. One way to do that is to shop small from our farmers markets.
Most of them will be opening the first weekend in May. Much of the produce and meat that we buy in our grocery stores comes from thousands of miles away. Some produce comes from Peru and some meat and fish comes from China.
Greene County sourced food tastes great because it is grown here by your neighbors and only travels a few miles from the farm to your table. Eating it is an emotionally and physically uplifting experience.
If you are watching the fat content in your food and are cutting back on red meat, but still crave the taste of a grilled burger, a turkey burger is a good alternative.
Ground turkey has less fat than ground beef and contains more polyunsaturated fat. You can get them preformed from our chicken and turkey growers at our local markets or you can make your own. They pair well with sweet potato fries. This year honor everything local and LOVE YOUR MOTHER!