When some people think of a duck, they might think of the classic children’s story about a family of ducks trying to cross the road to get to a new home.
Others might think of a cartoon character speaking with a lisp — or cute ducklings swimming in a pond in a city park begging for crusts of bread.
For us foodies, when we see a duck, we start visualizing a dressed duck braising in a liquid of red wine and orange juice served over a bed of couscous. Ducks are not a commonly served poultry and are a dark meat.
Domestic ducks are larger than wild ones and do not have the gamey taste of a wild one.
They are not bred to live in the wild but are bred as a source of meat and eggs. Farmed domestic ducks, the kind we can buy in the grocery store are fattier than wild ducks and are easier to cook. They are juicier and more tender.
Duck is a nice alternative to chicken or turkey. Do not be afraid to try something new. This should be served with couscous or another whole grain mix.
Bon Appetit!
Braised Duck With Orange Sauce
Serves 4
1-4 lbs whole duck
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 orange, cut into quarters
1 teaspoon thyme leaves
Honey
1 cup red wine
1 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Put duck into a covered roaster.
Prick the duck skin all over.
Place orange sections inside the duck cavity.
Drizzle duck with olive oil, honey, salt and pepper and thyme leaves.
Put the wine hoisin sauce and orange juice in the bottom of the roaster.
Cover and roast until the meat is tender or the internal temperature is at least 165 degrees.
Let meat rest and drain the liquid into a medium saucepan.
After the meat rests carve into serving pieces.
Cook liquid until reduced to about half.
Serve over meat.
If you have any questions, comments or recipe requests, please send them to Chef Mary via email at msgolde@yahoo.com .
Chef Mary Goldman is living the good life in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by beautiful mountains, an abundance of fresh produce, herbs, honey and locally sourced meats — a chef’s dream!