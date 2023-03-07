Bring on the green beer, corned beef and cabbage and the shamrocks. And let’s party!
St. Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of everything Irish, which is celebrated on March 17 every year. As the Irish settled across this great nation of ours, many cities developed their own traditions to celebrate the holiday, including Chicago, which dyes the Chicago River green.
The Irish have celebrated this as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. Irish families would traditionally attend church in the morning and celebrate in the afternoon. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and he is their national apostle. He is credited with bringing Christianity to the people of the Emerald Island.
Once you are done feasting after the holiday, if you still have a lot of corned beef left and wonder what to do with it, make corned beef hash. It’s not just for breakfast but can also be eaten for supper as you revel in the memories of a holiday well spent.
May the luck of the Irish be with you!
Corned Beef Hash
Serves: 4
3 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, diced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
2 cups cooked corned beef, diced
2 cups cooked potatoes, diced (I use the frozen cubed hash browns)
salt and pepper
1 poached egg
In a large frying pan melt the butter over medium heat.
Add the onions and cook until soft, add the garlic and potatoes. Cook slightly then add the corned beef.
Season with salt and pepper. (Go easy on the salt since the corned beef has salt in it.)
Cook until potatoes are done and the corned beef is hot. Plate the hash and serve with a warm poached egg on top. This would also go well with toast or a croissant.
Send any comments, questions or recipe suggestions to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com .
Trending Recipe Videos
Chef Mary Goldman is living the good life in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by beautiful mountains, an abundance of fresh produce, herbs, honey and locally gown meats — a chef’s dream!