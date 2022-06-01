Whether they are called Fido, Spot, Bella, Max, Jackson or GiGi, dogs are man’s (and woman’s) best friend.
They love us unconditionally, are happy to see us when we return to (our) their homes and share our beds with us.
They comfort us when we are sad and share in our joy when we are happy. Throw that ball across the yard and if you are lucky, they will actually bring it back to you.
Dogs have been man’s best friend for at least 20,000 years when they were first domesticated. We know that they are intelligent (I once had a dog look at the clock when I got home later than I promised to be home), they are attentive to our needs and can read our body language and have the desire for social interactions. They need us as much as we need them.
They are members of our families and are sometimes referred to as “our fur babies.” Don’t they need to eat as well as we do?
Here is a recipe for homemade dog treats that will make your dog love you more than they already do now. After all, everything is better with bacon in it!
Ruff Ruff!
PEANUT BUTTER AND BACON DOG TREATS
Serves 1 dog
Ingredients:
1 Cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 Cup milk
1 egg
2 Cups whole wheat flour
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1/2 Cup oats
1/4 Pound bacon, cooked, drained and chopped
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet pan with parchment paper (or grease well with oil). Cook, drain and chop bacon. Set aside.
Whisk together the peanut butter, milk and egg in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, combine flour and baking powder.
Add flour mixture to the peanut butter mixture. Stir well and add the oats and bacon.
On a slightly floured board, knead for 1-2 minutes. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop out dough and place on the cookie sheet. Using the flat part of your hand, flatten the dough ball. (Or roll out and use a cookie cutter to make into shapes).
Bake 20-25 minutes until the sides are golden brown.
Cool. Serve to a hungry dog. Store in a sealed container.