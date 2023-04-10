This photo by Mary Goldman shows a basic grilled cheese sandwich with a side of chips. Grilled cheese sandwiches can be as simple as grilling some American cheese between two slices of white bread — or it can be as gourmet as grilled brioche, brie and strawberries. The choices are endless!
The month of April is known for many things: April Fool's Day, tulips blooming and National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12.
Grilled cheese sandwiches could be considered our national comfort food — served alongside tomato soup, of course! Many of us have warm and fuzzy childhood memories of sitting around our kitchen table on a cold winter day enjoying this meal with our families.
The modern version of this fabulous sandwich originated in the 1920s as sliced bread and American cheese became available.
Grilled cheese sandwiches can be as simple as grilling some American cheese between two slices of white bread — or it can be as gourmet as grilled brioche, brie and strawberries. Some other combinations are whole grained bread with Swiss, provolone and avocados, or cheese, ham, tomato or bacon. The combinations are endless.
Some folks think that there are not enough activities around here for kids. If you are one of those that feel that way, then create your own activity by throwing a make your own grilled cheese party. Let the kids experiment trying out different combinations. This could also be a way for them to develop their own taste profiles. It would also be a good theme for a birthday party.
As for me, I will celebrate the occasion with a grilled cheese and tomato sandwich on whole grained bread, French fries, a salad with a glass of crisp Reisling. Bon Appetit!
BASIC GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Serves 2
4 slices white bread
3 Tablespoons butter, softened
6 slices American cheese (or the cheese of your choice)
Preheat a large skillet over medium heat.
Spread softened cheese on two slices of bread. Place buttered side in the skillet and place three slices of cheese on each piece of bread and top with the other slice of bread. Butter that slice.
Cook until golden brown and flip over and cook the other side being careful not to burn the bread. Making sure the cheese has melted.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo,com .
Chef Mary Goldman is living the good life in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by beautiful mountains, an abundance of fresh produce, herbs, honey and locally gown meats — a chef’s dream!