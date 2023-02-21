A relative of mine living on the East Coast loves coming here to eat biscuits and gravy and grits. As much as she loves Southern food, she has never eaten shrimp and grits.
I told her that the traditional food of the South is intertwined with the slave trade that is part of our country’s history. Since this is Black History Month, I decided to take her suggestion and write about shrimp and grits.
Shrimp and grits originated as an African dish made with ground maize and shellfish. This recipe travelled with the enslaved people as they made their way to our southern shores of the Carolinas in what is known as the Low Country. The slaves adapted this dish to the food that was available to them and developed their own indigenous cuisine that became part of the cuisine of the South.
Once considered a poor man’s food, this dish can be found in both upscale gourmet restaurants and small country cafes. Some people make it Creole style with tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms, and others make it with lemon, garlic and use avocado oil instead of butter or bacon grease to cook the shrimp in. It was traditionally served for breakfast, but now is eaten at any meal. In any case, this is an original American dish that we can be proud to call our own.
Bon Appetite y’all!
Cheesy Grits with Shrimp and Bacon
4 servings
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups cream
1/4 cup dried diced onions
1/3 cup butter, sliced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup uncooked Old-Fashioned grits (don’t use the quick cooking kind)
1 cup shredded Provolone cheese (or cheddar cheese)
1/2-pound bacon, chopped
1-pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon Cajun (or Creole) seasoning
In a large saucepan, bring the broth, cream, dried onions, salt and pepper to a boil. Slowly stir in the grits. Reduce heat, cover, and let grits cook for 15-20 minutes until thickened, stirring occasionally, so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan and burn. Stir in the cheese until melted. Set aside and keep warm.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove from the pan and set aside. In a small bowl put the deveined shrimp and coat with the Cajun seasoning mixture. Get the bacon grease hot and add the shrimp and garlic. Sauté shrimp until it turns pink being careful not to overcook it. Add the reserved bacon pieces. Serve over the warm grits.
You can serve this with fried okra, collard greens, sweet potato fries or biscuits.
