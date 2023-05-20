It's summertime! It's time to celebrate life with all the blooming flowers and grasses swaying in the wind.
It's time for graduations, wedding showers and family reunions. It's a time for love, happiness and joy.
Bring out the good China or paper plates. It's time to party!
In the middle of all this celebration, you want to be able to enjoy yourself with an adult beverage and not be a slave to your kitchen. But, of course, you don't want your events catered. You want to show off your culinary skills!
Think about making a simple dish that can be made ahead of time and served cold on a buffet with salads and bread.
Here is a recipe for one of my favorite party dishes — cold salmon served with a sour cream dip and crackers or a baguette.
Food is love! Bon Appetit!
COLD SALMON WITH SOUR CREAM DIP
Serves 6
1 6-ounce middle cut fresh salmon fillet
1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Salmon Seasoning Mix
1/2 teaspoon Herb and garlic no salt seasoning mix
1/4 cup melted butter
1 Tablespoon capers
1/2 teaspoon fennel (or dill) leaves
1/2 cup sour cream
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
salt/pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a baking dish. Melt butter and add seasoning mixes.
Place salmon in the baking dish and evenly pour seasoned butter mixture over it. Sprinkle capers and fennel leaves on it. Bake for about 15 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Put out of oven and let cool for an hour or overnight.
Combine sour cream, lemon juice and salt and pepper.
Place cold salmon on a platter with a ramekin of sour cream and crackers or bread.
Serve with a cold asparagus salad, a light potato or pasta salad.
Chef Mary Goldman is living the good life in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by beautiful mountains, an abundance of fresh produce, herbs, honey and locally sourced meats — a chef’s dream! If you have any comments, questions or recipe suggestions please send them to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com .