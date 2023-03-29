Spring is about hope. It’s about regeneration and new beginnings for both plants and people alike.
It’s about love. Finding new love and rediscovering old love. Whether that love is from the crocuses blooming in your yard or from the person with whom you share the first cup of coffee in the morning and the last glass of wine at night. Or from your dog or cat who is so happy you are alive and loves you unconditionally.
Smell that morning air and listen to the bullfrogs singing their happy song. Dream about the fruit setting in your orchard (with Mother nature’s help) and the berries that will be ripening in a few weeks.
Here is a recipe for a dense butter cake with a berry butter cream frosting that pairs well with most any berries in your future.
This would also be a good addition to your Easter buffet. Happy Spring!
Butter Cake with Raspberry Butter Cream Frosting
Serves 12
1 1/2 cups all purpose flower
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons Baking Powder
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
3/4 cup heavy cream (or half and half)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch square pan or an 8-inch round cake pan. Line bottom with parchment and lightly oil it.
Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder.
Beat butter and white sugar together until light in color.
Gradually add eggs to the mixture, stir in vanilla.
Add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture alternating with the cream.
Pour batter into pan.
Bake until cake springs back, or an inserted toothpick comes out clean, for about 35-45 minutes.
Cool on wire rack and invert on a plate.
Raspberry Butter Cream Frosting
1/2 cup softened butter
2 cups powdered sugar, sifted
Dash of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons cream
1 cup raspberries
Beat the butter until soft with the paddle attachment of your mixer. Carefully add the powdered sugar and mix well. Add salt, vanilla and cream. When well mixed, add the berries and frost the cake when it has cooled.