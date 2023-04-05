DESSERT Celebrate Easter With Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting Apr 5, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Delicious carrot cake with cream cheese icing is a great way to top off an Easter meal. Image via Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nothing says spring like a fresh carrot cake.This recipe from the Loveless Cafe cookbook by Jane and Michael Stern was called ‘truly the world’s best carrot cake recipe!”Perhaps you’d like to give it a try for your Easter meal.CARROT CAKE WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTINGMakes 12-16 servings• CAKE INGREDIENTS2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour2 cups granulated sugar1/2 teaspoon salt2 teaspoons baking soda2 teaspoons ground cinnamon1 cup chopped walnuts2 cups shredded carrots1/2 cup drained and crushed pineapple1 cup shredded coconut1 cup canola oil3 large eggs1 teaspoon vanilla extract• CREAM CHEESE FROSTING INGREDIENTS8 ounces softened cream cheese6 tablespoons softened butter1 teaspoon vanilla extract3 cups sifted confectioners’ sugarChopped walnuts (optional)To make the cake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.Sift together the flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and cinnamon into a bowl and stir together.Combine the walnuts, carrots, pineapple and coconut in a bowl. Add the oil, eggs and vanilla to the dry ingredients and stir to combine.Add the carrot mix and blend together.Pour into three 9-inch cake pans that have been greased and floured.Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.Refrigerate in the pans. To remove from the pans, briefly heat the bottom of the pans on the stove and flip out onto a piece of parchment.To make the frosting, combine the cream cheese, butter, vanilla and confectioners’ sugar in a mixing bowl and cream together.Spread 1/2 between the layers and the remaining frosting over the top and sides.To garnish, use chopped walnuts on the sides of the cake. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Food Industry Industry Fruit Growing Kitchen Tools Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation' Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet