DESSERT Here's A Perfect Pie To Celebrate Strawberry Season By FAMILY FEATURES May 27, 2022 It's strawberry time in Tennessee! What better way to celebrate the start of summer than with a Fresh Strawberry Pie.This recipe ensures that you sink your teeth into sweetness with every bite.FRESH STRAWBERRY PIERecipe adapted from Pillsbury1 pie crust6 cups whole fresh strawberries1 cup sugar3 tablespoons cornstarch1/4 cup watersliced strawberries1 cup sweetened whipped creamHeat oven to 450 F.Press pie crust into 9-inch glass pie pan. Bake 9-11 minutes, or until lightly browned. Completely cool pie crust, approximately 30 minutes.In blender, crush strawberries to make 1 cup. In saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add crushed strawberries and water. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cool to room temperature.Arrange sliced strawberries in cooled crust. Pour cooked strawberry mixture evenly over strawberries. Refrigerate 3 hours.Top with whipped cream and desired toppings.Find more summer recipes at Culinary.net.