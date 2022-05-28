If you are tired of dry, lackluster hamburgers look no further than this recipe from Allrecipes.
These burgers are juicy, and spices can be easily added or changed to suit anyone’s taste. If you find the meat mixture too mushy, just add more bread crumbs until it forms patties that hold their shape.
This aptly named hamburger recipe uses evaporated milk, eggs and bread crumbs to create incredibly juicy and flavorful hamburger patties that will rival your favorite burger joint.
JUICIEST HAMBURGERS EVER
Ingredients
2 pounds of ground beef
1 egg, beaten
3/4 cup dry bread crumbs
3 tablespoons evaporated milk
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
Step 1
Preheat grill for high heat
Step 2
Mix the ground beef, egg, bread crumbs, evaporated milk, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, and garlic in a large bowl using your hands. Form the mixture into 8 hamburger patties.
Step 3
Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill patties until browned and no longer pink, about 5 minutes per side.
NUTRITION FACTS
Per Serving: 288 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 95.5mg; sodium 196.3mg.
MORE TIPS
Here are some additional tips from Allrecipes.com to help make your hamburger grilling a success.
How To Grill A Hamburger
Prepare the grill grate by cleaning it and brushing it lightly with oil. Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat, then grill the patties on each side (the length of time depends on the level of doneness you’re after). If you’re making cheeseburgers, add a slice of cheese about a minute before the burger is finished.
What Temperature Is A Hamburger Done?
Hamburger patties are done when a food thermometer inserted into the center reaches 160 degrees F.
How Long to Grill Hamburgers
The only way to ensure that illness-causing bacteria has been destroyed is to make sure a food thermometer inserted into the center of the meat reaches 160 degrees F.
This recipe calls for about 4-5 minutes of grilling time on each side — that should get you into the safe-zone (you can use a thermometer to make sure).
Rare and medium-rare burgers will be ready more quickly, but they are a bit riskier when it comes to food-borne illness.
For more tasty recipes and cooking tips, visit the website allrecipes.com.