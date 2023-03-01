Normally I do my meatballs cocktail size, which I prefer for a party or with spaghetti, but I decided to stay in the spirit and make these giants. Check out this recipe and see for yourself if they are better than the ones at IKEA.
When I was in college, we used to have an IKEA in the city. Back then it was famed for furniture that was inexpensive, but you’d have to figure out how to build it yourself without being able to read the directions, unless you somehow could read Swedish.
The local branch eventually closed down and IKEA became something many of us laughed about.
I’m not sure exactly when they re-emerged on my radar, but all of a sudden people we taking about the quality of their housewares, probably more than about their furniture, and, of course, everyone was raving about their restaurant. Going to IKEA became this huge shopping adventure that everyone had to experience.
While I find the whole place confusing, my best friend would plan her Saturday there, revolving around being there at lunchtime for the meatballs.
Well we don’t have an IKEA anywhere around here, but I knew I could definitely pull off some meatballs.
Normally I do my meatballs cocktail size, which I prefer for a party or with spaghetti, but I decided to stay in the spirit and make these giants.
Better-Than-IKEA Meatballs
1 pound ground beef
1 cup bread crumbs
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoon onion powder
1 cup beef broth
1/2 cup sour cream
1 small can condensed cream of mushroom soup
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the ground beef, egg, breadcrumbs and seasoning in a mixing bowl and knead together.
Form into four large balls.
Bake for 20 minutes or until browned.
While meatballs are baking, combine broth and soup in a 2 quart sauce pot and bring to a boil.
Add meatballs, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove from heat and gently stir in sour cream.
Serve over buttered noodles or mashed potatoes.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.