Lick The Spoon: Left-Over Broccoli Transitions Into Tasty Soup

Apr 5, 2023

Warm, rich and comforting, this broccoli cheddar soup pairs well with almost anything from a sandwich to a baked strata for a fancier meal. Image by Rush Bakshi

Have you ever finished serving a meal, only to discover that you forgot to put a dish out?That's exactly what I did the other day with dinner for the kids in my teen program.When you do this with a family of four it's not such a big deal, but when you've cooked for 25 teens that bowl of broccoli in the fridge takes on epic proportions. What do I do with it all?In this case, I turned my side into a main and made broccoli cheddar soup.Warm, rich and comforting, this soup pairs well with almost anything from a sandwich to a baked strata for a fancier meal.I like it smoother, so I used an immersion blender, before adding the broccoli, but you can use the back of a spoon to break up the potatoes for a chunkier soup.Even the kids that don't like broccoli enjoyed this one, so I'll call that a success on its own.BROCCOLI CHEDDAR SOUP1 medium onion, finely diced2 tbs olive oil3 cloves minced garlic1/4 cup flour2 potatoes, peeled and cubed4 cups chicken or vegetable broth5 cups chopped broccoli1 lb grated cheddar cheese2 tsp thymeSalt and pepper to tasteIn a large stockpot, fry onion in olive oil until translucentAdd garlic and fry until fragrantSprinkle in flour, and cook stirring constantly, until flour starts to brown.Stir in potatoes and broth then bring to a boilReduce heat to simmer and cook until potatoes are softRemove from heatWith an immersion lender, process mixture until smoothBring back to a simmer before adding in broccoli. Cook for five more minutes and then stir in the cheese.Serve immediately

Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people. She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.