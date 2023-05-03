When my sister finished nursing school, she decided she’d accept a job at any hospital that would put her directly onto the labor and delivery unit. A little town in Louisiana made the offer.
I think her plan was to give it a year and then move closer to home, but little did she know that she’d meet a real life cowboy, and spend the next 30 years in the same place.
If you’ve spent any time in southern Louisiana, you know that gumbo is a staple. My sister got her recipe from her mother-in-law’s housekeeper, and passed it on to me.
Of course, I can’t just keep things the way they are, and have made some non-traditional changes.
There are three major components to a gumbo, the meat; the roux and the mirepoix.
In Louisiana you can get a jar of roux at the grocery store, but I’m not so lucky here in Tennessee. Fortunately, it’s not hard to make, just a bit time consuming.
The mirepoix is where my sister and I clash.
Traditionally a mirepoix is mix of onions, celery and carrots, diced finely and cooked in butter or olive oil over a low flame, so they don’t ever start to brown.
I like my veggies chunky, so that’s how I choose to chop them.
(My kids like it my way, so my sister is just going to have to learn to deal with it.)
As far as the meats go, I’m allergic to shellfish, so I just use chicken and sausage in my gumbo, but it’s more traditional with the addition of shrimp or crawfish, just be sure to peel them first.
This is one of my son’s favorite meals. When he was a teenager, there was bo point in asking him what he wanted for dinner, because the answer was always the same.
Because there’s really no way to make a small pot of this, I make it less frequently since he’s moved out, but it’s always a big hit when I do.
Rushmie’s Gumbo
1 large onion chopped
3 large carrots chopped
4 ribs of celery thickly sliced
1 bell pepper cubed
6 tbs butter
1 cup shortening
1 cup all purpose flour
6 cups water
4 chicken breasts
1 lbs andouille sausage, sliced into disks
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
2 tbs Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning
In a heavy bottom pan, cook the vegetables in butter on low heat until the carrots are easily pierced with a fork. Set aside
In a heavy Dutch oven or stock pot, melt the fat and stir in the flour. Cook on a medium low flame, stirring constantly until the mixture turns a dark brown color. The deeper the color the more flavorful your final dish will be.
Stir in the water and whisk quickly to combine
Add chicken breasts and simmer for 20 minutes
Pull chicken from pot and use two forks to tear into chunks
Return chicken to the pot, along with vegetables, sausage and spices.
Let simmer for 45 minutes to let thicken and for the flavors to blend
Serve over steamed rice