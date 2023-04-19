Last month I got to go to Disney World with the Greeneville High School band and chorus. What a whirlwind four days — 150+ students, four buses, two hotels, 30 chaperones and staff.
Our band did a wonderful job marching in the 2 p.m. parade, even though they were miserably hot in their uniforms, and the chorus got to sing in a church famous for its acoustics.
The downside? Disney during spring break is incredibly crowded, meaning lines were at least two hours long for most of the things the kids wanted to do or eat.
There are some things that visitors to Disney must eat. Ice cream shaped like Mickey Mouse are fortunately available through out the parks at little “roadside” carts. The famous Dole Whip is another, and proved much harder to get.
I believe there’s a spot in each park to get one, but then the lines were hours long, and while my kids were willing to put themselves through that, I wasn’t.
So what exactly is a Dole Whip? It’s basically a pineapple soft serve ice cream, created by the Dole company, and only available at Disney before 2023.
So what to do when you’re a pineapple lover but either not able to get to Disney or not willing to wait in a two-hour line? You know I immediately got home and started playing.
There are a few knockoff Dole Whip recipes online but they all start with vanilla ice cream, blended with pineapple and are meant to be a single serving. Surely I could do better, and so the fun began
To be sure I called up my friends Brooke and Matt Williams, who are my go-to experts for all things Disney. (I’ve lost track of how many times they’ve been since I’ve known them.) They tried both my homemade and the instant versions and proclaimed mine to be the better of the two, so I’ll call that a win.
While this recipe calls for a 4-quart ice cream churn, you can see how easy it would be to make a smaller batch. If you don’t have a churn at all, put the batter in a bowl and put it in the freezer. Pull it out every hour and beat it with your mixer, until it gets to that soft serve consistency.
It’s best served immediately, but leftovers can be pulled out of the freezer, let soften slightly and then smooth it out again with your mixer.
PINEAPPLE WHIP
4 cups half and half
8 egg yolks
1 tbs vanilla
1-2 cups sugar
4 cups pineapple puree
4 cups pinapple juice
Put the cream in a two-quart sauce pot and heat until until scalded.
Whisk egg yolks, 1 cup sugar and vanilla together until light and foamy. Slowly whisk in the warm cream, one cup at a time. Return the mix to the pot and heat gently, stirring often until the mixture reaches 165 degrees, or the point where it’s almost boiling. (Do not let it boil.)
Transfer to a large bowl, let cool slightly and then refrigerate until cold.
Stir in the pineapple purée, and juice. Taste mix for sugar. (If necessary, heat a cup of the mix slightly and add up to another cup of sugar, before returning to the large batch.)
Place in an ice cream churn and follow manufactures instructions to freeze.
Serve immediately while still soft.