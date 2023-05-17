Growing up in Canada, every university has a student pub. Ours was called the Grawood. Thursday night at the Grawood would kick off the weekend for many, but I usually found myself there for lunch more than anything else.
Anything from a burger, to a big basket of fried zucchini to a salad could be found on the menu.
Recently I needed a salad for an event and this spinach salad popped up in my memories. I probably had this once a week back in the day and into my early years here in the states. I don’t know when or why I stopped making it, but it’s definitely going back on my list of regular dishes!
Loaded with eggs, cheese and bacon, this salad is fairly keto friendly, except for the bit of honey in the dressing.
Spinach Salad
DRESSING INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2 tbs honey
1 tbs Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Place all ingredients into a blender and whip to emulsify
SALAD INGREDIENTS:
6 cups spinach leaves
1 cup sliced mushrooms
2 eggs
1/2 c grated mozzarella cheese
4 stripes bacon, cooked and crumbled
Place lettuce in a bowl, and top with mushrooms, eggs cheese, and bacon. Drizzle with dressing and serve.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.