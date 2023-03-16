FOOD Zucchini Chips Are A Tasty, Low-Carb Snack Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email These zucchini chips have a wonderful crisp and will definitely satisfy your salt craving. Photo by Rush Bakshi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Let’s face it, diabetes sucks! And when you’re a larger person, who’s always watched fat intake, it’s so hard to switch to a low carb diet and eliminate yet another thing.My go-to when I have the munchies is usually carb laden, from popcorn to chips to sweets, so I had to find an alternativeThese zucchini chips have a wonderful crisp and will definitely satisfy your salt craving. I like them with Greek seasoning, but you can easily use taco or Cajun seasonings as well.A mandoline slicer set at medium makes for wonderfully even slices. If you don’t have one, use a sharp knife.Enjoy these guilt free for as many as you want.Zucchini ChipsTwo zucchinis, sliced thinGreek seasoningSlice zucchini and lay out on cutting board. Sprinkle generously with Greek seasoning.Flip over and season the other side before transferring to a parchment-lined baking sheet.Bake at 200° for 45 minutes or until they start to brown.Cool before transferring to an air tight container. Trending Recipe Videos Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count New TSC Store Opens Friday 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank