Did you know that before World War II most of the food consumed came from local farms, and most people killed their own meat, and grew their vegetables? Food was eaten in-season, or preserved for winter meals. Grocery stores were for things like coffee, tea, and kitchen staples. Of course back then there were a lot of stay-at-home mamas, who made sure the meals were hot and nourishing.
Through the decades grocery stores, super marts, and big-box stores have become the usual source of food, as more and more mamas went to work, to help pay bills. Farms and gardens got smaller, until they were the exception, not the rule. More ground was needed for housing and more stores as we became a fast-paced, instant-gratification society. Soon, people gave little thought to where their food came from, and bought what was convenient. Cheap food, fast food, food that feeds dependencies, became the accepted way. The end result is, less and less nourishment for bodies that require it. What follows is failing health, diseases, and mystery illnesses. So, the observation would be, we either pay attention, and our dollars, to sourcing good nourishment, or pay the dollars for medical care.
We’re fortunate, here in Greene County, to have some great sources for locally grown “clean” food, sometimes as close as a neighbor. What does “clean” mean? It means meat that’s humanely raised, thoughtfully pastured and housed, and gently harvested. Chickens that are not overcrowded, and have daily access to free-ranging. Livestock that live as close to how nature intended as possible. Animals raised with no hormones, antibiotics, or any unnecessary inoculants. That’s the opposite of meat from a supermarket. Then there are the vegetables. They’re raised with correct soil care, and natural nutrients, and rarely, if ever, are synthetics or toxins applied. Local food will be what is in-season in your area, and I doubt that will include starfruit or grapefruit.
Buying local keeps the dollars in the community, and encourages others to try to grow something as well. No matter who we are, we all have the very same basic needs, to thrive; air, water, food, shelter, and I’ll also add community. If the past three years have taught us anything, it’s that the food that comes to us from thousands of miles away, isn’t reliable. Why? Because we’ve gotten away from really understanding why we eat what we do, and why it matters. We’ve become a nation of people who are obese, and starving to death, because we chase the crave instead of nutrition. Cravings don’t feed the human “engine” the nutrients it must have to stay healthy.
Have you ever looked up the nutrient differences in an industry egg and a farm-raised egg? How about those same differences in a pound of grass-fed, and finished beef vs. beef raised in a commercial operation? Or an apple, organically raised, to an apple artificially sustained? Do yourself a favor and do a deep-dive on the differences in nutrition. I think it’ll help you understand why it matters.
Back to locally produced: what does that mean? You’ll have to decide for yourself what that distance is. We buy from producers within 20 miles. I know some farm-to-table restaurants consider grower/producers within 90 miles, local. It could mean neighborhood, county, a short drive, or even across the state, but it won’t be trucked in from across the US, or across the ocean.
When you find producers you want to buy from, get to know them, visit their farm, and become a friend. This is part of being responsible for your own health, and being a vital part of your community. We have that obligation as consumers.
Here in Greene County, and surrounding counties, we have some awesome Farmer’s Markets, which will be up and running in a few weeks. They can be found by doing a search for Pick TN Products, or checking with the Greene County Partnership. A few I’ll mention are our Saturday Depot Street Market, and the Doak House Market, as well as a couple little ones that set up during the week. There’s the Jonesborough and Boone St. Markets, in Jonesborough, and markets in Johnson City and Kingsport. You’ll find everything you need for healthy eating, plus you’ll make connections with producers you may buy directly from.
I encourage you to try to grow a veggie or two, or maybe raise some chickens, for delicious eggs, but when you can’t, please buy from a local good farmer!