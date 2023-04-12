Foraging is the practice of searching widely for food. Wildlife does it in order to survive. Throughout history, especially in times of hardship, humans have had to do the same.
Many of the wild plants foragers were familiar with, and sought, were much more nutritious than the foods we eat today. Herbs for healing, cleansing, and sustenance were carefully gathered and preserved for future use. There were no grocery stores to depend on. Hunting and gathering – or foraging – occupied a lot of their days.
I spent my early years, living in the foothills of the Cherokee National Forest in a tiny community called Ballplay. My people would probably what today’s society calls “subsistence farmers.”
I suppose my mantra, for life today, comes from those hardships. I look at most everything for three qualities: economy, efficiency and effectiveness. We truly lived off the land. One of the things I remember well was nut collecting in the fall. We were surrounded with woods, and many of those trees grew walnuts and hickory nuts. Our hands were stained for weeks, after gathering the nuts, and putting them where the outer husk would dry and fall off. Then they were stored in the root cellar until winter.
Many winter afternoons and evenings were spent sitting by the fireplace, cracking and shelling those nuts for Mamaw to make delicious things with. I didn’t know that they were also nutrient dense and good for me. Late spring found us climbing up the hillsides, picking wild greens along the swollen springs. Ever heard of crow’s foot? Mamaw called it her “spring tonic.” Later we went in search of ramps to eat with soup beans and cornbread.
Today, so many years later, there’s an industry growing, and being quite successful, by gleaning from what the earth offers without any human interference. It’s been named “agro-forestry.” What an awesome agricultural concept! Have you seen the price of black walnut meats and pecans? Mushrooms? Wild greens? You can even find ramps at the Farmer’s Market now.
This is a niche market that just beginning to come into its own, and requires no new buildings, or tractors, or, livestock, or inputs, so a person wanting to make a living from the earth, can do this with very little cash outlay. I see this as a wonderful way for a young farmer, who wants to make a living growing and harvesting, but has no “seed” money to put into doing it. No special tools are required.
It’s essential that one gets very familiar with wild plants and nuts, so they can be confident they’re not harvesting something harmful. Then there’s the issue of where to find the nuts and plants, right? Never harvest from a national park or forest. It’s illegal.
Become an observer of fields and farms around you where you might ask permission to glean. Many landowners will welcome a forager if the forager harvests respectfully. There are many old nut trees that drop a ton of nuts that lay and rot. I know because we have hickory nut, oak, and pignut, and the squirrels are the harvesters. Do you know anyone close by, who has oaks (acorns), black walnuts (nut meats), hickories (hickory nuts), pecans (sweet goodies), who might be willing to let someone harvest those fruits lying on the ground? It might be worth asking around!
For as far back as we have record, nuts have been a main source of rich nutrients, and there are some old groves of oaks, pecans, and others, that have been harvested for generations. No, it’s not an easy job, but most jobs worth having, aren’t. Modern folks would rather buy their nuts ready-to-eat, than to deal with the processes of gathering, dehulling, cracking, sometimes leaching, and grinding. Today, it’s common to see a bumper crop of walnuts or hickory nuts, just carpeting the trees under which they grew. Yes, it’s a labor-intensive process, but one well worth looking in to, if you’re wanting to begin in agriculture, have little capital to invest, and are interested in something very few others are considering. Again, have you seen the price of fresh nut meats, nut oil, and flour?!
Given how scarce these harvests are being made, there’s huge potential for culinary, as well as economic growth. Many fine chefs love using nut flours in their dishes, as they’re gluten-free, and can be substituted for most grain flours. They add a unique flavor to whatever they’re cooked in.
I’ll continue next week ...