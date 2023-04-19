So, you think, “I’ll just start my own nut orchard,” and that’s well and good, but do you know that nut trees take 15-20 years before the first harvest?
If you’re young, and just starting out, I encourage you to start your nut forest, but in the meantime, start sourcing places where they already fall freely, and are never picked up.
Some agro-foresters actually negotiate a lease for land, much like rotational grazers do, if the nut trees are plentiful. There are also municipalities and cities, which will allow nut trees to be planted in public spaces. These trees are beautiful create wonderful shade, and homes for wildlife, with very little required by humans, once they’re established.
Imagine those beautiful trees, lining walkways and streets, adding to the life in the soil, reducing erosion, and providing free food products. Not just food, but that which holds vital nutrients; healthy, unsaturated fats, great fiber, and lots of minerals.
It takes rethinking the accepted processes of agriculture, and what the word “agriculture” really means. It’s about food/nutrition, for every living thing. It’s easy to get stuck in our own heads, and think we’ve arrived at the pinnacle of agricultural processes. We haven’t. I don’t think we ever will, and I love the ideas that come out of the blue…the niche markets along the “road less travelled”.
Looking for a good idea to start something new, that’s really just revitalizing a practice that our ancestors did long ago? Nuts may be your answer!
Not too far from where I live, over in Buncombe Co, N.C., there’s a cooperative, made up of nut foragers. In 2014 they created an amazing model for gathering, growing, and processing native nuts. Among other things, they plant, and care for fruit and nut trees, in public places. They’ve developed a processing method, on a large scale, and began making contact with local landowners. The negotiated lease, gives part of the harvest back to the landowners. Their first harvest was mostly black walnuts, both foraged by them, and by folks just bringing them bags of nuts. Since that beginning, they’ve expanded into hickory, chestnut, hazelnut, and various fruits. They call themselves the Nutty Buddy Collective, and was founded by 5 friends. They’ve expanded since then, into a second, and a third marketing venture.
A dream? A hope to help feed better nutrition? A way the make a profit from that which has been ignored? A way to begin farming and making a profit? All that, and so much more!
This idea for the nuttery cooperative was sparked, in part, by folks in Europe and the Mediterranean, who bring their ripe olives to community oil presses, and leave with freshly pressed olive oil. The North Carolina press functions in much the same way. Anyone can come and forage, or bring their nuts, in trade for products or cash.
Finding equipment that can do these tedious hulling, cracking, shelling of the nuts, has been hard to find, so once again ingenuity kicked in, and they have built several pieces, out of other farm equipment! That’s the power of collective creativity.
Maybe the next time you see walnuts or hickory nuts lying all over the driveway or street, you’ll think of them in a different light…and maybe decide that this might just be the farming you’d like to get in to.
Interested in knowing more about these folks? www.AshvilleNuttery.com and AcornucopiaProject.com.
I love recommending a good book and I have just the ones to get you excited: “A Hunter-Gather’s Guide to the 21st Century,” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein. A wonderful, well researched read about stepping back to a time when things were simpler, and humans were healthier in body, mind, and spirit. Another excellent one is “The Forager’s Harvest Bible — The Most Complete Guide To Locating, Identifying, Harvesting and Preparing Edible Wild Plants,” by Jim Kennedy. You can find several other great choices on foraging specifically in the southeast, from mushrooms to wild fruit, to plants to use medicinally.
I feel that young folks who are interested in growing and harvesting, or living on the land, are not offered the suggestion or opportunities of foraging as a viable alternative, yet it wasn’t so many years ago that this was the way humans survived. Modern agriculture is not the only way to farm or be profitable. I encourage you to explore these new-ancient ways. It may be just what you are looking for.