Planting and gardening can become overwhelming if we don’t know where to start.
Seed packets, gardening starter kits, and all the shelves of bright packaging can be too much. We’ll simplify. What do you like to eat? What does your family like? How much space do you have? If it’s containers, how many are there? There are a couple things you can do to make the most of a small space, but it takes planning, and sticking to the plan. A list is good. It’s not rigid, it’s just a guide, but you’ll be better off if you try to stick to it.
If your family doesn’t like green beans and squash, or if you really don’t have room to grow pumpkins or potatoes, don’t put them on the list. If you’re allergic to tomatoes, they won’t be listed either.
If you’re container-growing, pick your top three vegetables. Let’s say you want to make salsa, so you’ll grow tomatoes, peppers, and onions. There are bush varieties of almost anything you can ask for, anymore, and the bush varieties do great in containers. You can do double-duty, if the containers are large enough. You can plant herbs, like cilantro or basil, around the base of the plants. They’ll act as cover crops as well as be valuable to your summer dishes.
What if you love squash varieties, and cucumbers? Look for bush cukes, but don’t plant them in containers close together. They’ll cross-pollinate. There are several vegetables that come in patio-size, so look for them first. These are good in raised beds too, because you can get more in a small space. Keep in mind that there are veggies that do well in the shadow of a larger plant. You can extend the harvest of slow-bolting leafy veggies by planting this way.
In the raised beds the soil will warm faster than in-ground, so you might get away with planting a little earlier, and covering them with bottomless gallon plastic jugs at night. Some veggies are considered tender-hardy, which means they can tolerate some cold, and they’d work well with this system. When you make your list, maybe put down some things that are tall and some things that will stay short.
OK, back to the list! It’s so easy to look at seed catalogs and go crazy. The pictures are so pretty, and the plants are perfect, right? That’s good marketing. The plants you see are mature, and probably cream-of-the-crop. You’ll find yourself buying the picture, when in reality, what you get is a tiny packet of seeds, or some impossibly small starts. Whether it’s seeds or plants, you’re buying, know what you’re getting before you buy. Read the description completely. If you want to grow bush cucumbers, look for that in the description. Otherwise, you’ll end up with vines going all over. You want to grow your own fall pumpkins? Maybe even grow the biggest one at the fair? Be prepared for about 20+ft. of your garden and yard to be taken up with vines. READ THE PACKAGES!
Are you going to start seeds indoors? This is usually done 6-8 weeks before the last average frost date (I always use Mother’s Day as my “GO.”) That doesn’t mean we won’t have a killing frost or freeze after that date, so be prepared.
Back to what to grow; maybe your family wants to can or freeze what you grow. Maybe green beans, corn, tomatoes. Again, there are bush varieties, determinate, indeterminate, dwarf, standard, to consider, and this is based on how much available space you have to grow in. Even a small garden can grow 2 tomatoes, 2 peppers, a half-dozen hills of beans and corn, with room left for a few onions, a cucumber, and some summer herbs. If you have a larger garden, there’ll be room to grow a row of beans and corn, or more. Look up the “three sisters” way of planting beans, corn and squash. The main thing is stick to your plan and don’t overplant, unless you have a booth at the Farmer’s Market. Overplanting can cause big problems with fungal diseases, in mid-summer, because of impeded airflow. Spacing is important. Some things grow well as companions, and some are loners.
Another thing to think about, is mixing in lots of flowers for the pollinators. Attracting them to your garden is a wonderful thing!
Plan. Understand. Be realistic. You’ll be glad you did!