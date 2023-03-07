It’s about time! The days are warm enough to be outside.
Good things are seeking the sun, wiggling upward through their winter beds. Birds are arriving, chittering, chirping, flitting from one feeder to the other, vying for space and mates.
Spring is ready to pop out all over. The “sit and wait” syndrome is over. Let’s get busy!!
I hope you’ve been observing your growing spaces all winter, and made a few notes. I know my marginal zoned plants have taken a hit, and I’m not expecting to see a quick green-up from them. I just hope they survived. I’ll go over a few chores for you to add to your list.
If you mulched well in the fall, you did well. Pull the mulch back, just enough to see how the plants fared. Then put it back, leaving it a bit thinner, so the sun can warm the ground. For anything with a woody bark (shrubs, trees), keep the mulch back about 12” from the stems. This helps prevent moisture from getting under the bark, and causing insect and disease issues. Bark isn’t meant to stay moist.
If you haven’t mulched, now is a great time to do it, following the same application steps. If you have access to pine needles, rake them up and use them for mulch. They won’t cause moisture problems like wood mulch will, and you can apply as thickly, and as close as you want.
If you have compost, composted manure, or stall clean-out from goats, sheep, alpacas, llamas, or even rabbits, you can add that to the areas around the plants. This is my main nutrient supply. I have chickens, ducks, and goats, all with barn waste. My chicken manure will be used after it ages, as “hot” manures like poultry, and even horse or cow, should be allowed to go through it’s break-down process before using around plants, to prevent burning roots or shoots.
Spring is a good time to “read your weeds.” These early, persistent plants can tell you a lot about your soil.
Weeds are specialists, having “learned” something in the battle for survival, they will grow where most cultivated plants would give up. There are three major groups I’ll mention.
• The first thrives in acid soil: sorrel docks, knapweed, horsetail, etc.
• The second indicates hardpan/crusty soil: field mustard, horse nettle, penny cress, chamomile, etc.
• The third group sort of follows humans and their cultivation: lamb’s quarters, plantains, chickweed, buttercup, dandelion, prickly lettuce, etc. They tend to thrive in cultivated/disturbed soil, and they like nutrients.
There’s a list of minor weeds as well. You can find lots of information on weeds, but I’ll recommend a good little book, by Ehrenfried Pfeiffer, called “Weeds And What They Tell Us.” Dirtfolks will find it interesting.
Shrubs that bloomed late in the year, and didn’t get pruned, may be shaped up now. Cut away any water shoots, suckers, and remove dead, damaged, diseased, and crossing limbs. Plants like crepe myrtle, if they made it through the freeze, won’t show life for awhile, so you might wait to prune them. Deciduous trees should be inspected for the same types of issues. When cutting, make the cut clean, against the trunk. Leave no stubs to attract problems.
Use your own judgement on pruning roses. Some pruned them in the fall. I haven’t, and won’t until I see new growth. I also haven’t trimmed most of the perennials, but allowed the old foliage to protect the roots. I’m glad I did! I’ll start working on them now.
How about the chores that didn’t get done before winter set in? Like cleaning and sharpening and mending tools? It’s amazing what a little steel wool and some old motor oil can do for tools. Cleaning, tightening, replacing, and generally getting things ready to be of use, is essential. Are the lawn mower and Weedeater ready to go? How about the wheels on the wheelbarrow or wagon? Has the hose been repaired?
The best piece of advice I can give is, don’t get in a hurry. Winter isn’t quite finished, and pruning plants stimulates new growth. A quick, hard freeze could kill a plant that made it through winter. Be observant of everything, when you’re walking in your yard. Make note of things to do, when we’re closer to spring. Never forget that Nature is in charge, and can flatten our best intentions in a few seconds! Patience, my friends!