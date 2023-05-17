I know! You can already taste those juicy tomatoes, right? We’re at the safest starting point for warm-season planting in our area, the week after Mother’s Day.
However, I’ve seen killing frosts, and even freezes, past this time, so keep an eye on the weather, and cover things if necessary. The way the weather is now, who knows?!
Did you know that seeds and roots of warm-season crops (tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squash, etc.) don’t respond in the ground until the soil is at least 55 degrees? Most of our beloved summer fruits and veggies are “not from around her,”, but hail from much warmer climates.
I know you’ve been watching those YouTube videos up a storm, and you think you’ve got it figured out, so I’m going to touch on a few things I think are important, instead of Gardening 101.
Tomatoes are one of, if not the most, popular fruit we grow. There are all colors, flavors, sizes, textures available, and you’ve probably already picked out yours.
Just a few things to keep in mind: do you want determinate or indeterminate? Cherry varieties or “slicing” size? If you’re canning them, will it be tomato sauce or salsa?
Do you have the space to give them plenty room for good air flow? Tomatoes don’t like to be crowded, and crowding will lead to disease when the hot, humid days are here.
Speaking of disease, there are two more things you can do to keep from causing undue stress. If you use tobacco products, be sure to wash your hands before handling tomato vines. They have a disease they share with their cousin, tobacco. It’s tobacco mosaic, and can be passed from tobacco users.
No overhead watering. Soaker hoses do a great job at getting the water to the roots where it’s supposed to be. Wetting the foliage of any veggie, greatly increases the chances of bacterial and fungal diseases. You can get varieties that have some disease resistance. Their label will have V,F,N,T on it. That stands for verticillium wilt, fusarium blight, nematode, tobacco mosaic resistant. This doesn’t mean they won’t get these diseases. It means they’re more resistant.
Tomatoes should be planted very deep. Pinch off all the leaves on the stem, and leave the last 3 sets, then plant that entire stem. It’ll form roots and make a stronger plant.
Did you know there are plants that do better planted next to certain plants, and worse when planted next to others? Look up companion planting for veggies. There are some awesome simple charts online.
If you’re growing vining vegetables, place them far enough apart that they don’t tangle with each other. Try redirecting vines as they grow, and they can be pruned too. Another choice here is to buy patio/bush varieties, which will stay mostly in one place.
What about the ground you are planting in? Is it covered so there’s no bare soil? If you’re growing a ground cover, you’re in good shape. Bare soil is really hard on the end result. It gets hotter and drier, and this stresses the roots and the microbes which feed the roots. If it’s bare, cover it with layers of wet newspaper, right up to the stems, then layer on compost or mulch. This is another way to prevent disease from water splashing soil up on leaves. It’ll also save you money and time on water, because the soil will retain moisture longer, and it’ll stay cooler, which all soil life appreciates!
One final thought: if you’re new to gardening, the information overload is extreme, especially if you’re binge-watching gardening how-tos, and reading every article you come across. Stop. Breathe. It’s not hard, really (well, the labor isn’t easy.) The most important thing I can tell you is, find someone to mentor you. Someone you know and trust, who grows a good garden. Hopefully you’ll find someone who is practicing regenerative agriculture and you can see all I’ve said, in practice. Learn about this very important natural way of raising your food. Many older farmers stick tightly to the traditional gardening ways, but I think you’ll find the regenerative agriculture is the most economical and healthiest way of raising your food, or food you want to sell. Don’t let yourself get overwhelmed with all the onslaught of info. Feel free to flush it.
Gardening is a process, and it’s new every year. Nature is in charge and it behooves us to remember that. Ride that wave and enjoy!