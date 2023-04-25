A couple nice emails, this one from M. Campbell, Greeneville:
I read your column and I have a problem that I hope you can help solve.
There is a large maple tree situated northwest in my lawn and is approximately 34 years old. The roots are inching above the soil (making mowing difficult) and it seems there is an erosion issue there. This lawn was established years ago (on an old family farm.) The area underneath is shaded by trees in summer with some late afternoon scorching sun. This is definitely a DIY job! Any ideas are appreciated! I would be heartbroken if I lost this gorgeous tree (My dad planted it and I’m not sure of the genus — more than likely pulled up from plowing a field.)
I’ll tell you what I know. Mature maples run their roots on top of the ground, no matter what cultivar. If you want to keep the tree you need to be ok with this.
Grass isn’t OK with a maple root system. Stop mowing over the roots because you’re injuring them. Yes, the shade inhibits other plants, because of the maples dense root system. I recommend using pine needles/straw to cover the roots as a mulch, and enjoy the shade.
You can sit pots under the tree, and plant them with shade-loving plants. Impatiens is a good choice. Maples are shallow-rooted as they get older. I never recommend mowing or any kind of mechanical activity when they are above the ground. I understand you wanting to preserve posterity.
There’s and app for ID that will help you know what kind of maple you have. This is good because you’ll know whether you need to keep it or not. The app is PlantNet. I use this one a lot. There’s also INaturalist, but I like the other one better (both free). Knowing the characteristics of the tree in question will be very helpful. I love maples, but I won’t leave a silver maple to survive on our farm. If you need more, or have other questions, please don’t hesitate to email me. I will help all I can.
Another one, from D. Ames, Maryville
We have a huge beautiful sugar maple in our front yard. It’s growing into the power lines. The city came thru and cut the side out of the top and now it looks awful! Is there anything we can do to fix the problem? Also, the roots were coming above the ground, so we put a thick layer of shredded mulch around it and over the roots. Someone told us we should get the mulch away from the trunk. Is this true?
Yes, pull the mulch away from the trunk at least a foot. Woody/barky stems should never come into contact with mulch. It sets up the perfect environment for pests and disease to attack the plant, because of the moisture, heat, and darkness. It’s natural for mature maples to begin to expose their roots. Covering them with mulch will only make them rise more.
If you must mulch, use pine straw. It’s pretty and won’t cause further disturbance. Add some pots of colorful flowers for interest.
Secondly, I’m so sorry about the topping of your tree. Municipalities discourage planting any tall-statured tree under power lines for that reason. I’m not a fan of topping any tree, as it creates more problems. The lopped off limbs will sprout many tiny, weak stems from the wound area, which will never look natural. These wounded limbs are much more susceptible to pests, disease, and eventually, rot. Even if the tree were to maintain its health, the topping will be repeated because of its location.
Removal may save you further anxiety. I wish I had a more pleasant answer.
Maples are beautiful, relatively inexpensive, and grow fairly quickly. For those reasons they’re often planted, and when they’re planted, they are about as tall as the planter, who’s not thinking about how tall the tree will be in a few short years. They don’t look to see where the power lines run or what the consequences might be.
My advice is before you buy or plant any tree, find out the mature dimensions. If it’s going to grow tall and wide, plant it accordingly. If you want something planted under the power lines, choose an understory tree, or a shrub that might serve the purpose just as well.
If you’ve inherited a problem, assess, and act to prevent further frustration. No topping though!