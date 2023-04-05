It’s my turn to talk about something that frustrates, discourages and disheartens me. It’s a cute, furry, little critter, that I’ve never seen — but I see PLENTY evidence!
My issues started last spring. At least that’s when I first noticed it. My beautiful camellia was loaded with fat bloom-buds, just about ready to pop. The year before it had only one, so I was thrilled with the anticipation of these winter wonders.
I happened to be on the porch and glanced at the camellia. The leaves looked a bit withered, but we’d just had a sudden freeze, so I didn’t think much about it. I went out to check the bush a day or so later, and the leaves were completely shriveled and brown. This wasn’t the freeze!
I hurried over to do some further checking, touched the bush and it fell over! When I picked it up, there were no roots or base left. It was completely gone! Where the roots had been was a hollow where something had been hanging out. I was devastated.
I got down on my knees and started moving the pine straw and leaf mulch, and I found a couple more holes, right next to hostas and Lenten rose, which also had root damage, but were not dead. I filled up the holes, and wished out loud for the resident big black snake. The weather warmed, and I saw no more evidence of the critter in that garden, so I kind of forgot about it.
Last week I had someone over to help me do some after-winter clean up, and when we started I was once again looking at rootless plants, and nice little holes where the critter had resided. I wanted to cry. The victims included hostas, Lenten roses, beauty berry and coral bells. It even ate the roots of the monkey grass and had started on the vitex.
If the weather had been any warmer and drier, I’m sure they would’ve all been dead. All I had to do was lift the plant and I could see the neat little whittle marks where roots used to be, leaving only the bases. This time it/they (because it MUST be a family now) had done great damage to my existing perennials and shrubs.
Again, I wanted to throw in the towel. We had worked so hard on this tough garden on the north side of the house, and many of those plants had sentimental value, having been given to me by dear friends, most whom have since passed. I filled in the holes around the stems the best I could, hoping they wouldn’t die. We set traps next to fresh holes. Nothing. My snakes are evidently still sleeping. I will never put poison out because it doesn’t just kill the target animal. Often the poisoned critter gets eaten by something else, which also gets poisoned.
I researched everything I could on natural control, and there’s very little help. They want me to clear away the plants the critters are feeding on, and remove all debris from the ground. Ain’t gonna happen. So I’ll be setting the traps again, and they’re not live traps either. This has got to stop!
What is the critter? I’ll bet you guessed moles. Nope. The poor mole is blamed for so much damage to plants, which they’re not responsible for. The root-eating, bark-chewing, speedy opportunist is a vole, or meadow mouse. They love bulbs, perennials, the tender bark on young trees, especially fruit trees. They’re quick, blend in well, and can be underground before you say “scat.”
What’s the difference between a vole and a regular mouse? Voles are shorter and stockier than mice, and they have a short stubby tail. Their eyes are larger, ears are smaller, and their coat is similar in color, but it’s coarser. A mouse will happily inhabit your home, while a vole prefers the outdoors.
Other than traps and my trusty snakes, I’m at a loss for what to do about the voles. The information available leans heavily on poisons. I did find a couple interesting repellents I can make and spray around the holes. Setting traps can be tricky too because they need to be baited with just the right food, and set in just the right spots. I also have to consider my chickens, ducks, and dogs getting into them.
Like everything else in life, no guarantees. I can hope and try, but in the end, I’m at the mercy of a critter the size of a candy bar!