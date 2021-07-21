Britta, Bella, Pandora, and Yona Need A Home
It's always sad when a dog or cat comes to our shelter, but even sadder when they are with us for a long period of time or have trouble adjusting to shelter life. So goes the story of Britta, Bella, Pandora and Yona. These precious dogs and cats are favorites of the staff but they all need a "furever" home. Life at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society's Adoption Center is the best we can make it, but a home with a person or family is what we call "living their best life." Happy adoption stories are what we love! I want to share a little story about each of them in today's Accent.
Britta has been at the shelter for a long 200 days. She is the perfect dog for someone that is active. Britta is well mannered, smart, walks well on a leash, and loves her pool, toys and treats. She loves hanging out in her fenced yard at the shelter each day and plays with the other dogs that are in yards next to her, therefore a fenced yard would be a big plus. Our staff believe she would be best in an "only dog" home, although she may connect with another dog if tested. She would not do well with cats. We would love for her to be out of the shelter and living her best life. Britta does have a reduced adoption fee and is fully vetted.
Bella came into the Adoption Center with her litter of puppies. All of her puppies were adopted, but Bella is still waiting for her "furever" home. Bella is still a little frightened of strangers, but who can blame her? Our staff would love for a potential adopter to come meet Bella several times to gain her trust. She does very well with staff and loves all of us. Bella loves to play with toys. Bella enjoys sleeping in her kennel at night, with blankets and toys to snuggle with. Bella has also been tested with cats and does well. Our staff think Bella would do well in a home with another dog her size. She is good at escaping so will need a home where she is safe and walked on a leash, which she loves. We know there is a wonderful adopter out there for her. Bella also has a reduced adoption fee and is fully vetted.
Pandora was rescued from the side of the road as a kitten. Pandora is a gorgeous female dilute gray and orange calico. She is timid and adjusting to shelter life so we would love to find her a loving home. She is good with dogs, therefore a home with cat-friendly dogs would be fine. She is young and healthy. Consider adopting Pandora. You would be giving a precious cat her best life!
Yona is our "Russian Blue" cat room "Queen". She came to the shelter, terrified but had plenty of love to share. She went from a scared cat to a cat with lots of attitude. Yona is a favorite of our staff. She does well with other cats and we believe she would hold her own with dogs as well. She is very independent and is very loving, but on her own terms. We truly believe she would love being the "Queen" in her own home. Yona has a reduced adoption fee and is fully vetted so she is ready for a home today!
If you would like to open your heart to adoption, give our staff a call at (423)639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m. We would love to share more information about these featured dogs and cats with you!
We want to remind you that your kind donations and membership help us with the care of dogs and cats just like Britta, Bella, Pandora and Yona. Thank you for your support.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 45 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single Adult Membership is $10; a Senior or Junior (under 18 years old) Annual Membership is $5 and a Family Membership is $25. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/. You can also come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or call (423)639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon-3.
Thank you from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!