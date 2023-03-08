The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is inviting the community to celebrate its upcoming “Open House.”
Join us on Saturday, March 18, between noon and 3 pm. Tour all areas of our beautiful new shelter and meet our staff, volunteers, and adoptable dogs and cats! Light refreshments will be served. The new shelter, located at 400 N Rufe Taylor Road, provides the shelter dogs with larger, more comfortable kennels and large outdoor play yards.
The cats have roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” where they can lounge the day away in the fresh air. It is because of our Humane Society supporters that we were able to build a modern and spacious shelter, so we hope you join us at our “Open House” so you can see how your support helps the homeless animals in our community.
It was a busy February at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We are happy to announce that “113” homeless dogs and cats were adopted into loving homes during the month of February. Each dog and cat is spayed or neutered which helps in our fight to stop the pet overpopulation in Greene County. Thank you to the adopters and to all who support our efforts.
We want to thank everyone that participated in our annual “Have A Heart” fundraiser. Your donations help us continue to take care of displaced dogs and cats as they await their “furever” homes. We loved all of the ornaments that decorated our “heart” tree. It was beautiful and full of “love” from you, our supporters.
If you would like to make a donation to support the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, there are several ways to help. Mail your donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744. You can also choose to donate online at gchumanesociety.com or stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center or give our staff a call to donate over the phone from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at (423) 639-4771.
We are sharing photos with our readers of many needed donations that were brought to the shelter and some of our adoptions in February. Our donation request for the month of March is “clumping” cat litter, Fancy Feast can kitten food, Purina One dry dog food and any brand of can puppy food. Drop off donations or have them delivered to us at 400 N Rufe Taylor Road. Our cats will meow their thanks for fresh, clean litter boxes and yummy Fancy Feast!
Your donations help us as we care for cats and dogs that live happy lives with us as long as needed. God bless you for your support!
Trending Recipe Videos
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.