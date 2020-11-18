Runners cross the finish line at the 5K On the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Airport and Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Greeneville Airport. The Civil Air Patrol is a Total Force Partner with the United States Air Force with a mission of supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power. The local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol normally meets at the airport monthly but during the COVID-19 crisis they are currently meeting via zoom. The Civil Air Patrol is currently seeking pilots, senior members over the age of 18 and cadets ages 12-18. For information about joining go to cap.gov or contact the local squadron commander, Captain Bill Onkst at 423-470-3400.