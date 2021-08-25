PIGEON FORGE – This year, Sept. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In remembrance of the tragedy, Alcatraz East Crime Museum will have a special exhibit and host special guest, Art Bohanan. He will speak on Sept. 11 at noon and 1:30 pm. This event, “Forensics at Ground Zero: Disaster Response After September 11th” will be included with regular admission to the museum.
“It’s important that we mark the 20th anniversary of this tragic day in our history,” states Ally Pennington, artifacts and programs manager for Alcatraz East, in a release. “Art Bohanan is a speaker that people always find fascinating, and we look forward to what he will share about his experience with the 9-11 attacks.”
Bohanan was part of the forensic response team at Ground Zero after the attack. He helped identify human remains found in the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center. He will share his first-hand account of what it was like on the scene, as well as his personal feelings regarding the tragedy.
A Sevier County, Tenn., native, Bohanan was the senior forensic examiner for 26 years with the Knoxville Police Department. During his career, he has processed thousands of crime scenes and worked alongside the FBI, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee’s Body Farm. Bohanan pioneered research regarding the chemical differences between the fingerprints of children and adults and he created a patented device for lifting fingerprints off of corpses.
“It’s important that we don’t forget what happened that fateful day,” added Art Bohanan. “As difficult as those days were, I look forward to sharing my experiences with others.”
Seating for this event is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Each talk is scheduled for 30 minutes, with start times at noon and 1:30 pm. To get more information on the event or to purchase admission tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com/temporary-exhibits/speaker-programs/art-bohanan/.
The museum is also hosting an annual graffiti contest. Winners of the 3rd Annual Graffiti Art Contest will receive $750 for first place, $350 for second place, and $200 for third place, the release says. The winning artists will have their artwork displayed in the museum along with winning a cash prize. Artists must submit examples of their graffiti artwork online to be eligible for the contest. Up to ten selected artists will be invited to the museum to participate in the November 6th contest. The entries will be judged by local law enforcement and art professionals. For more information or to enter the contest, visit the site at: www.alcatrazeast.com/graffiti-contest/.
Alcatraz East is the most arresting crime museum in the United States. Guests of all ages can encounter a unique journey into the history of American crime, crime solving, and our justice system. Through interactive exhibits and original artifacts, Alcatraz East is an entertaining and educational experience for all ages — so much fun it’s a crime! This family attraction is located at the entrance of The Island, located at 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN. Guests are encouraged to check the website prior to visiting for reduced hours as a result of COVID-19. The last ticket is sold 60 minutes before closing. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.alcatrazeast.com.