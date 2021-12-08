The Greeneville Theatre Guild will present “Always … Patsy Cline” this month at the Capitol Theatre. The show, created by Ted Swindley, is based on the true story of the friendship that developed between Louise Seger and Patsy Cline after Louise met — well, introduced herself to is more accurate — Patsy in a Houston honky-tonk one evening. The title of the show comes from the signature on the letters that Patsy wrote to Louise following that night.
Louise, portrayed by Vicky Livesay, takes the audience back to the time that she first heard Patsy sing and how she pestered her local DJ to play Patsy’s music all the time. Everything changed when the DJ informed Louise that Patsy would be performing in person in Houston where Louise lived.
Patsy Cline, portrayed by local favorite Erin Schultz, floats in and out of the story, singing Patsy’s well-known and loved songs, including “Walking After Midnight,” “Crazy,” “Back in Baby’s Arms,” and “Sweet Dreams” among many others. The two actors have known each other through various theatrical projects, but this is the first time they will share the stage together.
The music for Schultz’s Cline renditions will be provided by local legends, The Flying J’s, a release says. The band features John Brown and John Price on guitar, Johnny Greer on drums, Chip McLain on upright bass, and Matt Hurd on steel guitar.
Paige Mengel, back in the director’s chair for the first time since Bright Star in 2019, is thrilled to work with such talented folks.
“It’s a little intimidating when the person directing the show is the least experienced person there,” said Mengel in the release. “The level of talent that these folks bring to this stage is so much fun to watch.”
Mengel first saw a production of “Always … Patsy Cline” in Johnson City several years ago. That production also featured Schultz as Patsy Cline and Mengel knew then that the show should be on the stage in Greeneville.
“Erin is a natural as Patsy,” said Mengel. “She puts on a vintage dress and a wig and becomes Ms. Cline. And when she starts to sing? It brings chills. Patsy Cline fans will love this show, and people who have never heard her music will become instant fans. It’s that good.”
Performances are Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors (65+), children, and students. They may be purchased in advance at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org/buy-tickets, reserved by calling 423-470-2792, or purchased at the door. Seating is general admission.