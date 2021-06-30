The Town of Greeneville’s American Downtown celebration will offer something for everyone on Saturday at the Big Spring area.
The ninth annual celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with free live music, food, and kids activities behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and will end with a nighttime Main Street parade and spectacular fireworks show at Greeneville High School.
“We’re excited to return to a ‘normal’ celebration this year after 2020’s highly modified event under COVID-19 protocols,” said Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville, in a release. “We think this year could be our biggest celebration, and we can’t wait to see the crowd that joins us to celebrate.”
The Waste Industries Main Stage behind the Library will feature a variety of live music, from bluegrass and rock to hip hop and country. The music kicks off with a performance of the National Anthem by cast members of the Greeneville Theatre Guild at 4 p.m.
After the National Anthem, local rock band Broke-N-Busted will take the stage, followed by the awards ceremony for the Youth Art Contest at 5 p.m.
Next on the stage will be the Flying Js, fronted by local musicians John Brown and John Price, who not only bring classic country tunes but also share a laugh or two.
At 5:45 p.m. the Possum Holler Boys will perform traditional bluegrass, followed by singer-songwriter Chris Johnson at 6:30 p.m.
Contemporary bluegrass band Ten Penny Drive will perform at 7:30 p.m. and rounding out the night will be the hip-hop and rap artists of Imperial Inc., taking the stage at 8:15 p.m.
“Our stage has always been a showcase for talented local musicians, and this may be one of the best lineups we’ve ever had,” Rose said.
HOT DOG CONTEST
The Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest is returning this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Organizers still have safety protocols in place, reducing the number of maximum entries to eight and providing enough space for social distancing among the competitors, the release says.
Grand prize is $200, and second-place prize is $100, sponsored by Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control.
The entry fee is $15. To enter, pick up a form at Town Hall, the Top Dog Hog Dog Stand, or call John Price at 423-620-8340.
Competitors must be 18 years old or older.
KIDS ZONE
Kids can enjoy a variety of activities in the Kids Zone, including a visit from a Greeneville Fire Department truck.
A rock painting station will provide free rocks and paint, and other crafty activities, including sand art necklaces and special greeting cards.
A bubble pool will feature festive bubble wands, and sidewalk chalk will be provided for those who want to be artistic or share a festive message.
Free patriotic goodies will be available while supplies last.
FOOD TRUCK RALLY
Food vendors this year include: Top Dog Hot Dog Stand with Ella’s famous strawberry shortcake, Creamy Cup, Evia’s Little Buddies, Island Vibe Grill, Project Waffle, Snappy’s Tacos, and Sno Biz.
These vendors are planning to set up early for a Food Truck Rally beginning at noon in the Big Spring area. The early setup will allow everyone in downtown to enjoy a day full of delicious lunch, snacks, and supper from these vendors, Rose explained.
PARADE
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will begin at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. The parade will turn from Summer Street left onto Main Street and right onto Tusculum Boulevard, ending at Greeneville High School.
When the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the fireworks show will launch from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
Grand marshal for this year’s parade will be USS Greeneville crewmembers who are gathering in Greeneville for a 25th reunion.
The parade will feature a variety of entries including floats, ATV’s, classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, and more.
“As always, we want our local veterans to join us so we can thank them for their service to our country. And this year, we also are asking essential workers like police, fire, healthcare workers and other emergency responders to join us near the front of the parade so we can thank them for their unwavering service during the pandemic,” Rose said.
For more information on the parade, please contact Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.
SPONSORS
Thanks to generous sponsors, there are no admission charges for the celebration.
In addition to Waste Industries and Andrew Johnson Bank, sponsors of American Downtown include: Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Creamy Cup, Food City, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Miller Industries, Publix, Summers Taylor, and Walmart Logistics.
For more information on any aspect of the celebration, please follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook, visit www.greenevilletn.gov, or contact Rose at arose@greenevilletn.gov or 423-783-2860.