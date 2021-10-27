Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, writer and producer, Brian Culbertson, returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., sharing the stage with Grammy-nominated saxophonist and fusion jazz artist, Marcus Anderson.
Over the course of crafting a 20-album catalogue and architecting more than 30 Billboard No. 1 singles as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Brian Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music, a release says. Label him jazz and he makes a funk record. Call him an R&B artist and he drops an acoustic jazz trio collection. Brand him pop and he creates a 32-minute New Age opus.
An exuberant performer, Culbertson spends months in preproduction meticulously working to create stunning visuals — staging, lighting, wardrobe and effects – in order to put on a mesmerizing show each time he takes the stage.
Culbertson burst onto the scene in 1994 with a chart-topping album that he recorded in his college apartment featuring keyboard-led contemporary jazz tracks. “Long Night Out” landed him a lengthy record deal and signaled that a star was born.
Possessing style, panache and a savvy business mind capable of moving the needle in music and beyond, Culbertson founded and curates the annual Napa Valley and Chicago Jazz Getaways, which have attracted guests from all over the globe to experience his premier events.
Whether you’re listening to Brian’s music on record, on stream or live in concert, you’re hearing an eclectic, entertaining and engaging set from an artist at the peak of his power, the release says.
Catch Brian Culbertson and Marcus Anderson on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for orchestra level seating, $40 for mezzanine seating and $35 for balcony seats. VIP tickets may be purchased for $120 and $195. Tickets are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.