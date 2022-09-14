Despite the fact that Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old, her death still came as a shock to me.
Just two months ago, I was standing on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, hearing a tour guide talk about the British Queen’s 70 years of service to her country. Evidence of her Platinum Jubilee to mark those seven decades on the throne could be seen all across London. There were street banners, posters, and gift shop souvenirs as constant reminders.
It was easy for me to think of Queen Elizabeth as “a permanent British landmark,” much like the iconic Big Ben.
On Sept. 8 that all changed when I received a message from one of my British friends that Queen Elizabeth had died. I was stunned.
I’m not here to defend the British monarchy as an institution. No, not at all. I’m American, and at least two of my ancestors fought in a war to break the British monarchy’s rule over my country. I’m also not here to debate the matter of British colonialism worldwide. That is a whole different matter for another day, in my opinion.
What I would like to recognize is Elizabeth Windsor as a person.
Although this woman was born into a royal family, she did not have to pledge herself to life-long service to her country. She could have walked away from those duties, like her Uncle Edward did, to live a quiet life in the English countryside: riding her horses, playing with her corgis, and raising her children with her husband, Phillip Mountbatten.
Yet, Elizabeth, at the young age of 25, took on the role of Queen, following the death of her father, King George VI, from lung cancer.
As a female, I was awed by her strength and resilience. Many people may not know that she was an active part of the military during World War II.
The British National WWII Museum notes that Elizabeth was the first woman in the British Royal Family to become an active duty member of the British military. When she was 18 years old, against the wishes of her father, King George, she joined the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service. She was trained as a driver and mechanic to work on vehicles, thus becoming dubbed the “Princess Auto Mechanic.”
Elizabeth was quoted as saying that she wanted “to do her bit” to help with the war effort for her country, the museum says.
Throughout her reign as queen, Elizabeth was very careful to remain neutral when it came to policies for her country. However, she did, at times, find subtle ways to make a point, especially when it came to female empowerment.
In 1998, Saudi Arabia’s then-Crown Prince Abdullah was visiting the Queen at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. She suggested to him that they tour the grounds, and the prince agreed.
When the royal Land Rover arrived, the prince climbed into the front passenger seat of the vehicle, and he was surprised when Elizabeth jumped in as the driver. At that time, it was illegal for women to drive in Saudi Arabia, and the Queen most certainly knew this.
During their drive, Elizabeth expertly navigated the winding roads of her estate, all the while talking to the prince — much to his apparent nervousness and discomfort. Through his translator he begged her to slow down and pay attention. But Elizabeth was undeterred — and determined, might I say, to make a point that women are very competent behind the wheel.
It was about 10 years later, but Saudi Arabia eventually granted women their right to drive. Kudos Elizabeth for proving your point!
Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United State that killed nearly 3,000 people, Queen Elizabeth II broke from tradition and ordered the playing of the U.S. national anthem at the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace as a show of support and solidarity to Americans.
Ironically, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was derived from a poem written on Sept. 14, 1814, by Francis Scott Key, after he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British naval ships. The bombardment took place at the Battle of Baltimore during the War of 1812. Thankfully, Britain and the United States long ago put aside their differences to become the strongest of friends — in good times and in bad.
For me, hearing “The Star-Spangled Banner” played at the gates of Buckingham Palace immediately following that fateful day 21 years ago was very moving and emotional. The tribute from the Queen made me realize just how much she and the British people cared about us here in the United States.
Now, it is time for us, as Americans, to show the British people that we do, indeed, care about them. Not only have they lost their beloved iconic Queen, but they have also lost an incredible citizen and friend, who proudly and dutifully dedicated her entire life to their service.