— Part 6 of a series —
A fragment from an 1898 poem by Rudyard Kipling captures well the spirit of a call that reached Andrew Bailey some months ago and summoned him to an adventure that carried him more than 6,000 miles across this nation:
“Something hidden. Go and find it. Go and look behind the ranges –
“Something lost behind the ranges. Lost and waiting for you. Go!”
The call did not come from a person, nor was it tangible or audible. The call was an internal, spiritual one coming from the vast western expanse of the United States, stretching out unseen from Andrew’s home at the county line of Greene and Washington counties. Andrew was drawn to explore what was out there “behind the ranges,” and capture it on camera and in his soul.
Andrew heeded the call in a way that he, an industrialist and metal craftsman, could do more easily than most of us. Taking inspiration from the Australia-rooted recreation of “overlanding,” he began working on his 2005 Nissan Armada, already with well over 220,000 miles of use, and turned it into what was essentially a compact smart home on wheels.
Overlanding, by the way, often turns into something like off-roading on steroids. It usually involves a tough vehicle customized and outfitted for extra-rugged use, traveling both on standard roadways and in areas where only the bold and/or crazy would dream of going.
That’s what Andrew had in mind to do, and did.
A CREATIVE MAN
In the pre-journey preparation period, he created from scratch a custom-fit roof rack and attached it to the Armada, and on the gridded rack installed containers for water and extra fuel, storage components and various gadgetry. The most part of the latter was a solar panel to catch energy from the sun to run a computer tablet and other electronics in the vehicle. The solar panel lies flat on the roof when the Armada is traveling, but can tilt upward to better catch the sun when it was parked.
“The key is to spare your regular battery so it will be available to start the motor,” Andrew told me Friday as we stood in his rural yard beside “Armadillo.” That’s the name he gave to the Armada after his computer spell-checker kept autocorrecting “Armada” to “armadillo” when he was online planning his 3-month trip.
To use the phrase an MTV program made famous, Andrew “pimped his ride” big-time when he transformed his aging SUV into Armadillo, a vehicle authentically unique in the world. The black vehicle contains everything from a large memory foam mattress to a compact refrigerator/freezer, a dash-mounted computer pad, parts and extra fluids for the vehicle itself, plus compartments for storing pretty much anything.
There’s an extension unit that can reach out from the vehicle for an outdoor shower.
And there’s a cooking system. It is stowed on a drawer-slide metal surface that pulls out from beneath the bed and out through the opened rear door of the vehicle, revealing a low-profile stovetop and flat table surface for meal prep and dining. Andrew designed and manufactured that, too.
I asked him if there was a microwave in Armadillo, and he said no, but there could have been if he’d wanted.
The vehicle’s outfitting is a masterpiece of logical space utilization.
If you’re wondering how Andrew is able to do all this, take into account that he is an experienced metal craftsman and engineer with his own successful business, Cold Springs Copper Works. That company manufactures copper distilling equipment used around the world. Essentially, Andrew has earned his living making and selling stills like those moonshiners use, only prettier because of their gleaming copper exteriors. And yes, it’s completely legal.
The still-making story has already been told here, in Greene County’s Accent, back in January.
IT’S ALL IN THE PLANNING & PREP
A satellite phone that could function where cell phones were useless was a key communications tool. Andrew used it to connect with maps and data revealing unmarked trails, service and logging roads, and even remote campgrounds not shown on any map or standard GPS guidance systems, unknown to even to nearby residents.
A more traditionally structured trip to Colorado last year, in which Andrew stayed in hotels, helped stir his wish to find a way to much more deeply infiltrate the heart of the American landscape without being so tied to locations, schedules, room reservations and so on.
When he bought a new digital camera, he decided it was time to visually capture what he could of the natural beauty of the American nation.
From Aug. 26 onward into September, Andrew’s world grew quite focused: just him, his camera, satellite phone and Armadillo, traveling in a vast circle that would involve many stops for camping, sleep and hiking into rugged territory … though some territory wasn’t so rugged, such as Walmart parking lots.
He spent nights on wilderness roadsides in deserts, parked beneath towering energy-generating windmills on Kansas croplands, and in mountain territories where that nocturnal noise outside Armadillo could be, and sometimes was, a grizzly bear.
He wasn’t particularly worried about safety from other humans, knowing that many places he was would be fully or mostly unpopulated. Wild animals were more a worry, and he did find himself close to a grizzly or two, and facing off some with confrontational mountain goats.
He learned much along the way, including the answer to the question: What do you do when your alternator goes bad and you’re in the heart of the American wilderness, on a mountaintop with no one around?
The answer is: You install a backup alternator while the day wanes beautifully over the vast wilderness around and below you.
IMPROVISE, ADAPT, OVERCOME
Careful planning, organizing, backing up, innovating and developing Plans A-C (or more) were keys to avoiding panic and trouble. Andrew’s life motto became one borrowed from the United States Marines: Improvise, adapt, overcome.
Reaching one mountain road in Colorado, Andrew found it closed. No cell service was available, so he used his Iridium satellite phone to find an alternate route not shown on standard maps or GPS systems.
Getting out of tough spots depended on creativity, earlier planning, and layering response options so that at least one of them would be likely to work. “I over-killed a lot of things” in outfitting Armadillo, Andrew said of his safety and backup prep.
His most serious “improvise, adapt, overcome” moment, and one of the few during which he questioned the wisdom of his solo journey, came while traveling a treacherous mountain road in Utah. The road began to crumble away and Armadillo almost went tumbling down a steep bluff hundreds of feet deep, something Andrew does not believe he could have survived.
Today he thinks back on that treacherous spot as “The Abyss.”
He got out of the vehicle, managed to use supplies he’d brought with him, and natural materials in the immediate area, to scotch up Armadillo’s tires where the road was giving way beneath them. By deflating the tires some to give them extra grip, he gained enough purchase to ease back onto a safe surface away from the abyss that had threatened to carry him and his vehicle into oblivion.
Improvising, adapting, overcoming. That was the theme of the journey.
Andrew’s 3-month journey is best grasped not so much through words as through images. He captured lots of those, and shared many with Accent.
Andrew isn’t done yet with overlanding. He’s already looking toward a likely run to and through Alaska next year, this time probably taking someone with him, such as his son, Zane. There are yet more ranges to look behind, as Rudyard Kipling would put it.
The vehicle will be a different one. Armadillo is getting older, and Tennessee-to-Alaska, and back, is a long, long trip by road. The plan will be for three months on the road that time around.