Staff at Andrew Johnson NHS wish everyone a safe and wonderful holiday season and remind visitors that the park will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, in addition to the scheduled New Year’s Day closures. The park will reopen on Jan. 2, a release says.
The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery remains open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For families wishing to place floral arrangements on graves, please note that artificial flowers and potted arrangements may be placed on graves from Nov. 1 through April 1. Christmas Wreaths and floral blankets are allowed from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15.
Tired of being cooped up? Did you know that the Historic Andrew Johnson Homestead, located at 203 South Main Street, Greeneville, has reopened for free self-guided tours? Meet the ranger at the Homestead every Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30-3:30 p.m. to visit the home of the 17th President of the United States. No admission fee required. For more information, please contact Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at (423) 639-3551, or visit www.nps.gov/anjo.