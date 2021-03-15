Andrew Johnson National Historic Site (NHS) will transition to its summer hours of operation beginning Sunday, March 28. The park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will also be open daily, from 7 a.m. until dusk.
The historic Andrew Johnson Homestead, located at 209 South Main Street, will continue to be open on a self-guiding basis from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Self-guided tours are limited to groups of no more than six visitors, on a first-come/first-serve basis. Face masks are required at all times while touring the Homestead. Other restrictions may apply to organized groups of six or more people. For additional information contact the park visitor center at (423) 638-3551.
Andrew Johnson NHS and the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will be open during the Memorial Day (May 31) and Independence Day (July 4) Holidays.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is one of over 419 parks in the National Park System. To learn more about parks and the National Park Service programs in America’s communities visit www.nps.gov.