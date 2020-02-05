The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation 15th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at Greeneville High School and the inaugural Mother-Son Movie Night at the Capitol Theatre provided an evening of fun for families on Saturday.
The Greeneville High School gymnasium filled with a crowd of daddies and daughters many of whom have made attending this event an annual tradition. Electric Avenue’s Robbie Britton kicked-off the event with two hours of dance tunes specially selected for the evening.
At the Capitol Theatre, two screenings of “The Sandlot” were shown for the Mother-Son Movie Night.