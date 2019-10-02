The Southeast Fibers Educators Association’s fall 2019 exhibit, “In Flux,” will be displayed at East Tennessee State University through Oct. 25 at the Slocumb Galleries.
A closing reception for the exhibit will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Slocumb Galleries and will feature a 6 p.m. lecture in the Ball Hall auditorium by artist Cathryn Amidei, whose work is included in the exhibit. Amidei will also give an art demonstration for ETSU students on Friday, Oct. 25, a news release said.
Sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Project Support, this annual exhibition showcases fiber artist educators whose works redefine and weave together dynamic and innovative expressions of contemporary art using fiber in its multitude of possibilities, the release said.
Coordinated by Professor Lisa Kriner of Berea College, “In Flux: SEFEA 2019” is a five-state, internally juried, traveling exhibition reflecting “the sense of self in flux” that comes with the process of migrating, immigrating, emigrating, relocating and resettling, as people have done throughout history.
The exhibit is accompanied by a catalog of exhibited works and critical essays by Amanda Thatch, a former textiles and studio coordinator at Penland School of Craft who is currently enrolled in the M.F.A. program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Kathryn Gremley, the gallery director of Penland School of Craft, located in Mitchell County, North Carolina.
The SEFEA is an artistic organization that dedicates itself to sharing knowledge and ideas through the textile medium. Its membership is comprised of art professors in higher education and textile professionals with teaching experience.
The Slocumb Galleries are located in Ball Hall, 232 Sherrod Drive, on the ETSU campus and are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays and during receptions or by appointment. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, Slocumb Galleries director, at 423-483-3179 or contrera@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.