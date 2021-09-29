Bandit Bridge will perform at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, 3220 St. James Road Greeneville, TN, on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
Get ready for a flood of memories as Nick Fillers and Bandit Bridge takes us back with a wave of oldies from the 60s and 70s! Songs like “Secret Agent Man,” “Last Kiss,” “Wonderful Tonight” and “Green River.”
Bandmates David Lewis (lead guitar), Eric Shelton (Bass) and Roger Sams (drums) join Nick (vocals, guitar) to rock the house.
Bring those dance shoes for the dance floor, a release says.
Tickets are $15, available at appalachian-auditorium.org. All proceeds from ticket sales are used to continue to update the 1936 Auditorium owned by St. James Lutheran Church, as well as help support the cost for artist fees, advertising, and printing.
Appalachian Auditorium at St. James is operated by the St. James Community Center, a non-profit organization.
For more information about Bandit Bridge visit www.facebook.com/banditbridgeband.
About Appalachian Auditorium
Appalachian Auditorium is Greene County’s newest music venue located in the historic St. James School Auditorium. Our mission is to bring quality live entertainment to the southern part of Greene County and beyond at an affordable ticket price.
For venue and ticket information visit www.appalachian-auditorium.org. For more information contact Phyllis Shelton at phyllis@ltcconsultants.com or 615-406-3908, or Lori Powell at thedabara33@gmail.com or 267-797-6020.